WATCH: Madison Beer brings out Justin Herbert's unseen character at Lakers game while leaving fans "obsessed" with her all-black leather outfit

Justin Herbert enjoyed an NBA game with his girlfriend, Madison Beer, on Friday. After his Week 8 outing, the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback went to watch a basketball game with his beau and had a fun-filled outing.A video of their adorable moment from game day is going viral on the internet. A Madison Beer fan page shared the video of them on X (formerly Twitter).Both of them twinned in matching black outfits. Beer wore a black top paired with matching pants and a long jacket. She held a black purse and walked to the stands with a drink in her hand. Her boyfriend attended the game in a black t-shirt layered with a matching jacket and black pants. He also donned a cap for the outing.Fans were amazed to see the unseen fun side of Justin Herbert during the game with his girlfriend. People were also impressed with Madison Beer’s look and reacted on social media.&quot;obsessed with madison beer,&quot; a fan wrote.Fan account @beersjpgLINKobsessed with madison beer&quot;This queeeen,&quot; one more fan said.Dan @danxkosLINKthis queeeen&quot;Well this is adorable,&quot; another fan added.⚡️SUPER CHARGED⚡️Dareveil (5-3) @B3nd3rISGr3at34LINKWell this is adorable&quot;We haven’t seen aura like this ever,&quot; a fan wrote.Cam @GigaLaddLINKWe haven’t seen aura like this everThe Los Angeles Lakers played against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and they won the game 128–110.Justin Herbert’s girlfriend, Madison Beer, cheers for him in a black top in Week 8A day before attending the Lakers game, Madison Beer was at SoFi Stadium for the Thursday Night Football game to cheer for Justin Herbert. The Los Angeles Chargers played against the Minnesota Vikings and registered a 37–10 win in Week 8.The American singer shared a video of herself from game day on her Instagram account. Her friends joined her. She wore a black top for the NFL game day.Justin Herbert’s girlfriend, Madison Beer, cheers for him in a black top in Week 8/@madisonbeerHerbert had a terrific time in his game against the Vikings. He recorded 227 yards in passing and three touchdowns and helped the team win its fifth game of the season.Justin Herbert and Madison Beer are the new couple in town. There had been speculations about them dating for the last few months until the couple confirmed their relationship earlier this month.