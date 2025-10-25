WATCH: Madison Beer brings out Justin Herbert's unseen character at Lakers game while leaving fans "obsessed" with her all-black leather outfit

  • home icon
By Ankita Yadav
Published Oct 25, 2025 06:35 GMT
Madison Beer brings out Justin Herbert
Madison Beer and Justin Herbert (Image Source: Getty)

Justin Herbert enjoyed an NBA game with his girlfriend, Madison Beer, on Friday. After his Week 8 outing, the Los Angeles Chargers quarterback went to watch a basketball game with his beau and had a fun-filled outing.

A video of their adorable moment from game day is going viral on the internet. A Madison Beer fan page shared the video of them on X (formerly Twitter).

Both of them twinned in matching black outfits. Beer wore a black top paired with matching pants and a long jacket. She held a black purse and walked to the stands with a drink in her hand. Her boyfriend attended the game in a black t-shirt layered with a matching jacket and black pants. He also donned a cap for the outing.

Fans were amazed to see the unseen fun side of Justin Herbert during the game with his girlfriend. People were also impressed with Madison Beer’s look and reacted on social media.

"obsessed with madison beer," a fan wrote.
"This queeeen," one more fan said.
"Well this is adorable," another fan added.
"We haven’t seen aura like this ever," a fan wrote.
The Los Angeles Lakers played against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, and they won the game 128–110.

Justin Herbert’s girlfriend, Madison Beer, cheers for him in a black top in Week 8

A day before attending the Lakers game, Madison Beer was at SoFi Stadium for the Thursday Night Football game to cheer for Justin Herbert. The Los Angeles Chargers played against the Minnesota Vikings and registered a 37–10 win in Week 8.

The American singer shared a video of herself from game day on her Instagram account. Her friends joined her. She wore a black top for the NFL game day.

Justin Herbert&rsquo;s girlfriend, Madison Beer, cheers for him in a black top in Week 8/@madisonbeer
Herbert had a terrific time in his game against the Vikings. He recorded 227 yards in passing and three touchdowns and helped the team win its fifth game of the season.

Justin Herbert and Madison Beer are the new couple in town. There had been speculations about them dating for the last few months until the couple confirmed their relationship earlier this month.

Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up over ten million reads.

