Aaron Rodgers found himself embraced by fans at Madison Square Garden as the New York Knicks hosted the Miami Heat. The New York Jets quarterback was in attendance alongside teammate Allen Lazard at the game.

However, having the four-time NFL MVP in attendance did nothing for the Knicks as they lost Game 1 of their playoff series to the Heat. Per the South Florida Sun Sentinel, Heat player Kevin Love had some words for Rodgers after the game, commenting on the win using an NFL statistic:

"I told Aaron Rodgers, ‘I’ve got the best quarterback rating in New York City. He hasn’t played a game yet here, but I saw him sitting over there. We’re friendly, so I went and said hello. I saw him sitting there, so, might as well throw something at him."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Love had nine points, five rebounds, and four assists in the game as one of those assists looked like a pass from Aaron Rodgers:

The 38-year-old quarterback is yet to throw a pass for the New York Jets this season. But, it's fair to say that he'll have a better quarterback rating than Love in the upcoming NFL season.

Rodgers and his 103.6 career quarterback rating is the second-highest in NFL history following Patrick Mahomes and his 105.7 rating.

Aaron Rodgers will be starting his 19th season in the NFL with a new franchise after 18 seasons with the Green Bay Packers. The 10-time Pro Bowler is the team's all-time leader in touchdowns (475) and second to Hall of Famer Brett Favre in yards (59,055).

Can Aaron Rodgers deliver a championship in New York?

The last time New York was able to celebrate a championship was when the New York Giants won Super Bowl 46 in 2012. Rodgers is looking to deliver a Super Bowl for the Jets as the last time was 14 years before the quarterback was born.

Hall of Famer Joe Namath led the team to a win over the heavily favored Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III. The franchise has not made it back ever since. Jets fans are hoping that Rodgers is the answer to getting them back there.

We'll see how the team fares with Aaron Rodgers under center for the 2023 season.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit the South Florida Sun Sentinel, New York Post and H/T Sportskeeda.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes