New York Giants Draft picks 2023: Full list of Giants selections

The New York Giants entered the 2023 NFL Draft looking to improve their roster under head coach Brian Daboll. There were several needs that the team had to address, more so on the offensive side of the ball. General Manager Joe Schoen was searching for help from quarterback Daniel Jones as the team gave him a $160 million contract extension this offseason.

New York Giants Draft Picks by Round

In all, the Giants had the following picks to select players for their roster:

Round 1, Pick 24

Round 2, Pick 57

Round 3, Pick 73

Round 5, Pick 172

Round 6, Pick 209

Round 7, Pick 243

Round 7, Pick 254

The Giants made the playoffs for the first time since the 2016 season in 2022, making it to the Divisional Round. Daboll is looking to lead the franchise further in the postseason with a great draft to better their roster.

New York Giants Draft picks 2023: Round 1

New York Giants HC Brian Daboll

24th pick - Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Defensive coordinator Wink Martindale needed a top cornerback for his defense and Deonte Banks is an ideal fit for the scheme. Schoen moved up from the No. 25 spot to grab the Maryland cornerback.

Banks is great in one-on-one coverage and will look to play alongside Adoree' Jackson in the secondary.

New York Giants Draft picks 2023: Round 2

57th pick - John Michael Schmitz, OL, Minnesota

Schoen found one of the best offensive linemen in the draft in John Michael Schmitz. There was a need for a center and Schmitz will likely be the opening day starter at the position.

The 6-foot-3 1/2, 301-pound center was a first-team All-American at Minnesota who will be opening up holes for running back Saquon Barkley.

New York Giants Draft picks 2023: Round 3

73rd pick - Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

Daniel Jones gets an offensive weapon on the outside in wideout Jalin Hyatt. Hyatt ran a 4.4 40-time at the Combine and could be a nightmare for defensive coordinators. The Volunteers star was fifth in college football with 1,267 yards and second with 15 touchdowns.

He took home the Fred Biletnikoff Award as the most outstanding receiver. Hyatt and Wan'Dale Robinson could become a dynamic duo for the Giants' wide receiving room.

New York Giants Draft picks 2023: Round 5

172nd pick - Eric Gray, RB, Oklahoma

The Giants could use some help in the backfield as Eric Gray brings speed to counter Barkley's strength. In his senior season, Gray rushed for 1,366 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Sooners. Gray would likely be competing with Matt Breida as Barkley's backup.

New York Giants Draft picks 2023: Round 6

209th pick - Tre Hawkins III, CB, Old Dominion

The pick to add some more depth to the position as Tre Hawkins III started all 25 games in the past two seasons with the Monarchs. His 6-2, 180-pound frame could be an asset against taller receivers and his speed could get him some playing time this upcoming season.

New York Giants Draft picks 2023: Round 7

243rd pick - Jordon Riley, DL, Oregon

254th pick - Gervarrius Owens, DB, Houston

The Giants went toward defense on their final two picks of the 2023 NFL Draft, first going with Jordon Riley of Oregon. Riley played just one season with the Ducks, recording 21 tackles and one-and-a-half sacks. He would likely be used to clog up the holes on defense.

Gervarrius Owens is a safety who could bring a level of explosiveness to the secondary but would have to earn some time on the field.

