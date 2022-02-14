Longest Super Bowl droughts in NFL history 

Over the course of NFL history, 28 franchises have played in at least one Super Bowl while 20 have earned a victory.

While some teams have consistently been able to make appearances in big games throughout their own history, others have struggled to establish themselves as contenders.

Here are the five longest streaks in NFL history without an appearance in the Super Bowl.

Longest streaks without a Super Bowl appearance in NFL history

#1 (tied) - Detroit Lions - 56 years

Detroit Lions fan watches in shock

There have been 56 Super Bowls in NFL history and the Lions haven't appeared in any of them.

They are one of only two franchises that have been around since the first one in 1966 but have never made it to any of them. Prior to the merger, the last time they appeared in an NFL championship game was in the 1957 season.

Annie Agar @AnnieAgar I have now officially been to more super bowl parties than the Lions. I have now officially been to more super bowl parties than the Lions. https://t.co/tOjetMd4yo

#1 (tied) - Cleveland Browns - 56 years

Cleveland Browns fans with Believeland sign

The Cleveland Browns are the second team along with the Detroit Lions. They have been in existence since at least 1966 but have never made an appearance in the Super Bowl. The last time they won a championship was in 1964, prior to the official merger.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Adam Dickson