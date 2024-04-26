Los Angeles Rams draft picks 2024: Full list of Sean McVay's selections by rounds

Sean McVay's Los Angeles Rams have consistently been a good side since he took over in 2017. He has drafted well, which is one of the main reasons behind their successful run. Entering the 2024 NFL Draft, one of their biggest team needs will be a defensive lineman, to fill Aaron Donald's shoes. The also need a solid edge/OLB in the draft.

Los Angeles Rams draft picks 2024

Here the list of Sean McVay and the Los Angeles Rams' 11 picks, entering the 2024 NFL Draft.

Round 1, pick 19

Round 2, pick 52

Round 3, pick 83

Round 3, pick 99

Round 5, pick 154

Round 5, pick 155

Round 6, pick 196

Round 6, pick 209

Round 6, pick 213

Round 6, pick 217

Round 7, pick 257

*Compensatory Picks

Los Angeles Rams draft picks 2024: Round 1

With the 19th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, the Los Angeles Rams selected defensive linemen Jared Verse from Florida State. Addressing the hole left by Aaron Donald's retirement was important for Sean McVay and they've found their pick.

Los Angeles Rams draft picks 2024: Round 2

The Los Angeles Rams traded up to grab defensive tackle Braden Fiske out of Florida State. Sean McVay has continuted to strreagthen his defense. Friske is a good overall athlete with impressive quickeness as a defensive tackle.

Los Angeles Rams draft picks 2024: Round 3

The Los Angeles Rams hit home with their 83rd pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. They selected running back Blake Corum from Michigan. While many fans were surprised with the pick, given they have Kyren Williams as their RB1, drafting Corum makes sense given Williams' injury concerns in the past two seasons. With the former Wolverines as their true RB2, they will have depth and solid running game.

With the 99th pick in the Round 3, the Rams drafted Miami Hurricanes safety Kamren Kinchens. His quick feet helps him in solid coverage. Overall, a great athlete with excellent ball skills.

Los Angeles Rams draft picks 2024: Round 5

Pick 154 - Brennan Jackson, edge, Washington State

With the 154th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. the Los Angeles Rams picked Brennan Jackson from Washington State. Last year he was named Second-team All-Pac-12. A relentless attacker, Jackson had eight sacks and 12 TFLs (Tackles for Loss) in the 2023 season.

Los Angeles Rams draft picks 2024: Round 6

Pick 196 - Tyler Davis, DT, Clemson

Pick 209 - Joshua Karty, K, Stanford

Pick 213 - Jordan Whittington, WR, Texas

Pick 217 - Beaux Limmer, C, Arkansas

The Los Angeles Rams continued building their roster allround with the additions of defensive tackle Tyler Davis from Clemson, kicker Joshua Kart from Stanford, wide receiver Jordan Whittington from Texas and center Beaux Limmer from Arkansas.

Los Angeles Rams draft picks 2024: Round 7

Pick 254 - KT Leveston, G, Kansas State

The Los Angeles Rams added to their offensive line with their 254th pick in the Round 7 of the 2024 NFL Draft. Standing at 6-foot-4 and 326 pounds, KT Leves, who played left tackle in Kansas State is more likely to play guard.

