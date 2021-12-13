Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals prediction, odds and picks - December 13, 2021 | NFL Week 14

Tonight's Week 14 divisional matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals will be one for the ages. The Cardinals won their first meeting between the two teams earlier this season.

A win for Arizona on Monday night would push the Cardinals closer to home field advantage with an NFC West title victory.

The Cardinals have dominated this season with just two losses to the Green Bay Packers and the Carolina Panthers, the latter occurring without quarterback Kyler Murray as he dealt with an ankle injury.

The Rams could still keep their hopes alive in the NFC West with a win. However, they have struggled the last month.

The Rams did pull off a dominant victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars but were dependent on a ground game featuring running back Sony Michel.

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Week 14 Match Details

When: Monday, December 13, 2021, 8:15 p.m. EST

Where: State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Betting Odds

Spreads

Rams: +2.5 (-110)

Cardinals: -2.5 (-110)

Moneyline

Rams: +115

Cardinals: -135

Totals

Rams: u51 (-110)

Cardinals: o51 (-110)

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Betting Picks

The Arizona Cardinals have been running on all cylinders this season and hold a 10-2 record and are 4-0 in the NFC West.

The Cardinals finally got quarterback Kyler Murray back on the field last week after he missed the entire month of November with an ankle injury he suffered late in the loss to the Green Bay Packers.

The Cardinals lost just one game without Murray, but now, with him back, they continue to be one of the favorites in the NFC.

The Rams started the season strong and suffered their first loss of the season to the Cardinals in Week 4. The Rams added Von Miller and Odell Beckham Jr. last month but are 2-3 in their last five games and are two games behind the Cardinals in the NFC West divisional rankings.

The Cardinals should be able to cover the 2.5 point spread and get the win to get a step closer to their playoff aspirations and number one seeding.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Key Injuries

Los Angeles Rams

OL Brian Allen (Knee): Doubtful

Arizona Cardinals

NT Zach Kerr (Ribs): Out

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Head-to-Head

The NFC West divisional rivals have played each other 86 times in NFL history. The Los Angeles Rams lead the series 45-39-2. The most recent matchup was in Week 4 of this season, with the Cardinals defeating the Rams 37-20.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Arizona Cardinals Prediction

The Cardinals will likely cover the spread en route to a win on Monday night. The Rams have been utilizing their air and ground game lately, but the Cardinals defense will see it coming and stop Matthew Stafford's offensive weapons from doing too much.

Prediction: It will be a close win between the NFC West rivals, but the Arizona Cardinals will pull off the win.

Edited by LeRon Haire