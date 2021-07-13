Madden 22 player ratings: Predicting the 5 highest-rated Minnesota Vikings players

The Minnesota Vikings are in an odd place. They have a solid roster but are threatening to start over at quarterback if Kirk Cousins does not lead them to a deep playoff run this year. With Kellen Mond breathing down Cousins' neck, the added pressure could unravel as Cousins' self-fulfilling prophecy.

Can Kirk Cousins elevate a team with several stars to the top of the NFC in 2021? Who does Madden think will be the usual suspects to help Cousins out?

Five Minnesota Vikings players most likely to be rated the highest in Madden 22

#1 - Dalvin Cook (97 overall)

Were it not for Cook's injury history, he would likely be a 99 overall player in Madden 22. However, with his injury history, it makes sense to keep him one level below perfection.

Over the last two seasons, Cook has exploded for the Vikings. In 2019, Cook earned 1,135 yards and 13 touchdowns. In 2020, Cook earned 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns. Can he go one better in 2021?

#2 - Adam Theilen (92 overall)

If one digs deep enough in Madden's history, they would be shocked at Theilen's original rating as an undrafted free agent. In Madden 22, Theilen has earned the benefit of the doubt. He's coming off a season in which he earned 74 receptions for 925 yards and 14 touchdowns. Theilen is poised to break the 1,000-yard barrier this year.

#3 - Kirk Cousins (86 overall)

Kirk Cousins is coming off one of the best statistical seasons of his career. In 2020, Cousins threw for 4,265 yards, 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions. While his statistics are impressive, his clutch genes are not. The Minnesota Vikings are learning this first-hand.

Most 50+ Yard TD Passes,

Since 2015:



Kirk Cousins (16)

Ryan Tannehill (15)

Eli Manning (15)

Tom Brady (15)

Drew Brees (15)

Philip Rivers (14)

Ben Roethlisberger (13)

Derek Carr (13)

Aaron Rodgers (13)

Russell Wilson (12)

Patrick Mahomes (12) — Dustin Baker (@DustBaker) July 9, 2021

This is what has held him back as a member of the Washington Redskins and Minnesota Vikings. He is 51-51-2 in his career. While Cousins has the ability to put up great numbers, his teams always seem to fall short in the end.

Harrison Smith is 32 years old and age is becoming a thing now with him. He had five interceptions, 65 tackles and a 74.3 PFF grade in 2020. While his 2020 play was a step back from 2019, he is still a solid safety for the Vikings. In 2019, Smith earned three interceptions and an 89.8 PFF score.

Patrick Peterson has been lauded for being a lockdown cornerback for the Arizona Cardinals. However, 2020 was a rough season for him and led to his arrival in Minnesota. He earned a 55.2 PFF grade and three interceptions that year. However, in 2019, Peterson earned a 68.6 PFF grade.

Patrick Peterson

If he can bounce back to that level, he could see his overall rating jump. That said, at 31 years old, he could be at the start of his final decline.

