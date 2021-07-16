Madden 22 player ratings: Predicting 5 highest-rated Philadelphia Eagles players

The Philadelphia Eagles had an average team with a few playmakers in Madden 21. Despite having three players with a rating over 90, the overall team rating was just 84.

The Eagles will be downgraded in Madden 22 as most of the team's stars enter their 30s and younger players like DeVonta Smith, Jalen Hurts and Miles Sanders take over the mantle moving forward.

If you weren’t already hyped for football season, our latest Audible will do the trick.@DraftKings | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/CbuHbmmvnB — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) July 15, 2021

How many of the Eagles veterans will have a player rating in the 90s in Madden 22?

Fletcher Cox, Brandon Brooks and Jason Kelce are all 30 or older and had ratings over 90. These three are past their prime but haven't had a hard decline yet.

Brandon Graham, Lane Johnson, Darius Slay and Zach Ertz are also in the same age bracket and had ratings in the high 80s. Time will tell how these players' ratings pan out in Madden 22. Until then, here are the five players likely to be the Eagles' highest-rated in this year's edition of the game.

#1 - Fletcher Cox, DT

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 96

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 94

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 96

No. 64 on the #PFNTop100 – Philadelphia #Eagles DT Fletcher Cox



Proving he's still at the top of his game, Cox has recorded at least 34 total pressures in each of the last five seasons (207 total!) and has accumulated at least an 8.1 pressure rate in four of the past five years. pic.twitter.com/r7HaHVwuSi — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) July 7, 2021

Fletcher Cox was ranked as the sixth-best defensive lineman in 2020 by PFF. He had 6.5 sacks, 41 tackles and nine quarterback hits in 2020 and is arguably the third-best D-lineman in the NFL behind Aaron Donald and Cameron Heyward.

#2 - Brandon Brooks, RG

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 93

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 92

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 92

New York Giants v Philadelphia Eagles

Brandon Brooks missed the 2020 season with a torn Achilles after being one of the best guards in 2019. He allowed only 20 QB pressures in 16 games and the Eagles missed his presence on the field. Quarterback Jalen Hurts will gladly take all the help he can get from his O-line in his first year as the team's starter.

#3 - Jason Kelce, C

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 94

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 93

Probable Madden 22 Launch Rating - 91

Washington Redskins v Philadelphia Eagles

Jason Kelce is still playing at the top level at the age of 33. PFF has him as the fifth-best center entering the 2021 season. Kelce is an elite run-blocker and remains an anchor on an evolving and changing O-line.

#4 - Lane Johnson, RT

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 89

Madden 21 Super Bowl Rating - 88

Madden 22 Launch Rating - 89

Chicago Bears v Philadelphia Eagles

PFF has Lane Johnson as the tenth-best tackle entering the 2021 season and he should remain on the cusp of a rating in the 90s. Johnson has been able to produce on the field despite a slew of injuries. He's better against the pass than the run and is a top tackle when fully healthy.

#5 - Darius Slay Jr., CB

Madden 21 Launch Rating - 88

Madden 21 Super Bowl Launch - 88

Madden 22 Launch Rating - 89

Darius Slay comes up CLUTCH with the INT to seal the win!#LACvsDET (via @thecheckdown) pic.twitter.com/gD80BEZub0 — ESPN (@espn) September 15, 2019

Darius Slay has suffered a decline over the last two seasons. He had one interception, 59 tackles, six passes defended and two tackles for losses in 2020. Despite the drop in production, he still has upside as a starter. Slay usually lines up in single-coverage against opposing teams' top receivers and does quite well against them.

