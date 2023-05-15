Marshawn Lynch understands the running back position better than most, after playing 12 seasons in the NFL at the position.

Lynch spoke recently on the treatment of those who play the position on Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill's "It Needed To Be Said" podcast.

The former NFL running back noted that running backs are greatly undervalued and discussed what they have to endure.

"I know they [are] undervalued. They set them up for failure.

"The five-man, six-man box, but the thing is more so like the teaching moments and this is more so like, just hit it here some type sh*t like that rather than actually having to read the motherf***ing holes and the defense and the defensive lineman when s**t pop off. You got to be able to adapt in that right now."

Marshawn Lynch started his NFL career with the Buffalo Bills after the team took him in the first round of the 2007 NFL Draft. He played the first three seasons with Buffalo before being traded to the Seattle Seahawks four games into the 2010 season.

The rest was history as Lynch would play the next seven seasons with the franchise. "Beast Mode" was born after Lynch's incredible 67-yard touchdown run versus the New Orleans Saints in the Wild Card round back in 2011.

He would play in two Super Bowls with the Seahawks, winning a ring in the 2013 season. The following campaign, Seattle made it back to the Super Bowl but wasn't used in the goalline situation as Russell Wilson threw an interception, costing Seattle another Lombardi Trophy.

In all, Lynch rushed for 10,413 yards and 85 touchdowns with 2,453 carries in his time in the league.

Marshawn Lynch was arrested for a DUI last August

NFL fans were concerned for the former All-Pro running back when Las Vegas authorities found him asleep in his car last August. Per the arrest report, Marshawn Lynch was not cooperating with officers and fell asleep several times during questioning.

He was later released from Las Vegas City Jail pending a court date in Las Vegas Municipal Court. His blood alcohol level was 0.18, more than double the legal limit in Nevada.

