Matt Araiza was released last preseason after gang rape allegations came up. It was alleged that he had participated in the affair while he was in college at San Diego State. Almost a year later, Araiza was found not guilty and has been worked out by an NFL team.

He lost his job and his reputation over this case and he doesn't intend to take that quietly. His current plan, according to ProFootballTalk, is to sue his accuser's lawyer for defamation.

He says that he won't waive his right to sue the lawyer, Dan Gilleon, and that he won't settle the case for any price:

“I’ve already hired an attorney for it, and things have already been drafted. I will never waive my right to sue him. That’s coming.”

Araiza is not prepared to let this one slide without at least trying to get those involved punished for their actions.

Matt Araiza's accuser's lawyer still believes his client

Dan Gilleon was also interviewed and said:

"We are not saying that he was, and we are not saying that he wasn’t. Let’s say he was not one of the men in there. That doesn’t absolve him of liability. Our allegation is, is he contributed heavily to the harm that she suffered that night.

Matt Araiza at Bills Training Camp

The lawyer continued:

“He had sex with my client. Following that, she ended up having sex with multiple guys and came out of there bloodied, in shock. Ended up at the hospital, ended up with the police, and ended up traumatized. So that’s what I mean by the gang rape. Gang rapes can occur for two days. They can occur over time. They can occur multiple places. So that’s the clarification.”

He finished by saying he still believes Matt Araiza is not innocent:

“I don’t know. I think my client is going to get on the stand and tell a story that’s pretty ugly about Matt Araiza, and I think it’s going to be consistent with what that complaint is.”

The former Bills punter is working towards an NFL return, though with all these pending lawsuits, it could be difficult for a team to sign him without any hesitation.

