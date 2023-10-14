Miami Dolphins Week 6 injury report: Latest on Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson Jr, Tyreek Hill and more

The Miami Dolphins went back on track after defeating the New York Giants in Week 5. Through five games, they are still leading the league in yards (513.6), passing yards (327.8), and rushing yards (185.8) per game.

As they currently lead the AFC East, their campaign continues with a Week 6 matchup against the Carolina Panthers. While the Panthers are winless after five games, the Dolphins cannot underestimate them, especially when some key players are injured.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Use Sportskeeda’s Fantasy Football Trade Analyzer to help determine if you’re getting a deal that will propel your team to the top.

Miami Dolphins Week 6 injury update

The Dolphins listed eight players on their latest injury report for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. On offense, running back Jeff Wilson is dealing with injuries on his ribs and fingers. Fullback Alec Ingold has a foot injury, while wide receiver Braxton Berrios has knee problems.

Three of the Miami Dolphins’ offensive linemen are also injured. Guards Robert Hunt and Robert Jones have knee injuries, while a groin issue hampers Connor Williams. On defense, linebacker Jaelan Phillips has an oblique injury, while defensive back Nik Needham is recovering from an injured Achilles.

Also Read: Detroit Lions Week 6 injury update

Raheem Mostert injury update

Miami Dolphins running back Raheem Mostert

A knee injury had Raheem Mostert listed in the team’s Week 2 report. That condition scared Miami Dolphins fans because cartilage damage to his knee limited him to one game with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021.

Expand Tweet

But after not participating during the team’s Wednesday practice, he fully participated in their Week 2 Thursday and Friday practice sessions. Mostert suited up for that week’s game against the New England Patriots, finishing with 18 carries for 121 yards and two touchdowns.

Since then, Mostert hasn’t appeared in the Dolphins injury report again. He had 30 carries for 156 rushing yards and four touchdowns from Weeks 3 to 5. The nine-year NFL veteran added 12 receptions for 109 receiving yards and a touchdown in those games.

Also Read: Houston Texans Week 6 injury update

Jeff Wilson Jr. injury update

Running back Jeff Wilson Jr.

With De’Von Achane on injured reserve due to a knee injury, there’s an opening for another running back to contribute immediately. The Dolphins hoped Jeff Wilson Jr. was that guy after starting his 21-day practice window.

Wilson Jr. started the season on injured reserve due to injuries on his ribs and fingers. But as NFL Network national insider Ian Rapoport tweeted, the six-year veteran from North Texas is doubtful for Miami’s showdown against Carolina.

Expand Tweet

However, he was a limited participant during the Miami Dolphins’ three practice sessions for Week 6. That’s a positive trend towards his potential return to the active roster. With him sidelined, Chris Brooks and Salvon Ahmed will back up Mostert.

Also Read: Baltimore Ravens Week 6 injury update

Tyreek Hill injury update

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill

The All-Pro wide receiver suffered a knee injury during their Week 4 game against the Buffalo Bills. But as he declared in his It Needed to Be Said podcast after that blowout loss:

“I'll be good, though. The way I operate, the way I take care of my body, I'll be back in no time. I'm like Wolverine. I'm like Logan, baby, I never get injured.”

He stayed true to his word, returning in Week 5 when the Miami Dolphins faced the New York Giants. Hill torched the Giants secondary with eight catches for 181 yards and a touchdown.

Despite that dominating performance, Sun Sentinel beat writer for the Dolphins David Furones shared that Hill was given the day off during this week’s Wednesday practice. He was off the injury report after that day and will be good to go versus the Panthers.

Expand Tweet

Tyreek Hill also appeared in the Dolphins’ Week 3 injury report because of an ankle issue. However, he eventually became a full participant at practice before competing against the Denver Broncos.

Also Read: New York Giants Week 6 injury update

Braxton Berrios injury update

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Braxton Berrios

Berrios has appeared in the Miami Dolphins’ injury reports for Weeks 5 and 6. He was listed due to a knee injury the previous week but eventually participated fully during the practices. He also had two catches for 13 yards against the Giants.

He’s back in the injury report this week due to the same concern. But just like last week, he became a full participant in the team’s Thursday and Friday practices. Braxton Berrios will be ready to give Hill a breather for some snaps against Carolina.

Not sure who to put in your fantasy football starting lineup? Use Sportskeeda’s Start/Sit Optimizer to find numbers-based answers.

Connor Williams, Nik Needham, Jaelan Phillips injury update

Expand Tweet

As CBS Miami sports anchor Mike Cugno tweeted, Williams did not practice this week, making him inactive for Sunday’s home game. Meanwhile, Needham was listed as doubtful after limited participation in their Week 6 practices.

Phillips was also a limited participant all week, making him doubtful against the Panthers. Ingold and Jones are also questionable, while the Miami Dolphins didn’t place an official designation on Hunt.