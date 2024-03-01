Michele Tafoya net worth 2024: Exploring wealth of former NBC reporter

Michele Tafoya is a well-respected reporter with a broadcasting career spanning nearly three decades. She's a five-time Sports Emmy Award winner and was the voice behind some of the past decades' most significant American sports events.

In this article, we take a look at Michele Tafoya's net worth and career timeline. So, without further ado, let's get to it.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Michele Tafoya's net worth in 2024

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Michele Tafoya is worth an estimated $2 million. The Manhattan Beach, California, native started her broadcasting career after earning a degree in Mass Communication from the University of California-Berkley.

According to the site, Tafoya earned a salary of $200,000 per year, making her one of her era's better-paid freelance sportscasters. She enjoyed quite the career during her active years in the broadcasting industry.

Michele Tafoya's career timeline

After bagging a Master's degree in business administration from the University of Southern California, Tafoya elected to go into the broadcasting industry.

Her first role was at KFAN-AM in Minneapolis, where she worked as a host and reporter, mainly covering the University of Minnesota women's basketball team and the Minnesota Vikings.

Tafoya later worked for the Midwest Sports Channel and as a sideline reporter for the Minnesota Timberwolves. She also acted as a play-by-play commentator for women's Big Ten basketball games.

After earning her stripes in Minneapolis, Tafoya earned her big break when CBS Sports appointed her to work as a reporter and host for CBS Sports Spectacular. The USC alum covered mostly college basketball games and debuted on-air at the 1994 U.S. Open Tennis Championships.

Furthermore, Tafoya hosted the network's NCAA Tournament selection show, covered the U.S. Open Tennis Championships and hosted the Goodwill Games. She departed CBS in 1999 after five productive years with the network.

Tafoya later worked with ABC, NBC and ESPN in numerous capacities. She left the sportscasting realm in 2022 after covering Super Bowl LVI. She has since ventured into politics, notably as Minnesota gubernatorial candidate Kendall Qualls' campaign team co-chair.