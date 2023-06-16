The Bills have found themselves as Super Bowl contenders for the majority of Sean McDermott's tenure as head coach. However, Mike Florio of NBC Sports made shockwaves across social media with his comments about McDermott.

On Pro Football Talk, Florio commented that Buffalo could move on from the head coach if they cannot get past the Divisional Round. Fans of the franchise took to Reddit to defend McDermott and go after Florio:

Other fans are siding with Florio in Buffalo letting go of McDermott:

McDermott was hired as the 19th head coach in Buffalo Bills' history in January 2017. The team has made the playoffs in all but one of his six seasons, including an appearance in the AFC Championship game in the 2020 season.

In all, he has four career wins in the playoffs, second behind Hall of Fame coach Marv Levy (11) in team history. McDermott also trails Levy in playoff games coached (nine to Levy's 19).

He trails Levy and Lou Saban, the late father of Alabama head coach Nick Saban, in wins with 62.

What schedule will Sean McDermott and the Bills face this season?

Buffalo will have the seventh-toughest schedule in the NFL this season on their journey to a Lombardi Trophy. The Bills will open the 2023 season against Aaron Rodgers and the Jets on Monday Night Football in Rodgers' first game with New York.

In Week Four, the Bills will face their AFC East rival Miami Dolphins and then travel to London to face the Jaguars the following week. Joe Burrow and the Bengals will host Buffalo in a rematch of last season's AFC Divisional Round matchup in Week Nine.

Buffalo faces the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs in Week 14. McDermott's team will face eight playoff teams from the 2022 season. McDermott, quarterback Josh Allen, and Buffalo will be tested. We'll if they reach double-digit wins for the fifth straight season.

