Minnesota Vikings NFL Draft 2023: Picks, Team Needs and Predictions

The Minnesota Vikings won the NFC North last year and made it to the playoffs, only to be dumped out by the New York Giants in the Wild Card round. This time, they would like to go at least one better and for that they would need to draft well.

One of the biggest challenges for the Vikings was their lack of consistency as they finished second from bottom in yards allowed per game. With Aaron Rodgers now out of the NFC North and the Green Bay Packers, they would love to repeat as divisional champions again. On that note, let’s look at the options available to them.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Minnesota Vikings' 2023 NFL Draft picks

As things stand now, the Minnesota Vikings have the following picks in this year's draft:

First Round, 23rd overall selection

Third Round, 87th overall selection

Fourth Round, 119th overall selection

Fifth Round, 158th overall selection

Sixth Round, 211th overall selection (compensatory)

Now, theoritically, every team should have at least one pick in each round of the draft. But the trades they did in previous seasons, including one for T.J. Hockenson in November, have reduced their picks this year. They can always trade positions with other teams to get some more picks, but we are considering them as they are at the moment.

Minnesota Vikings' 2023 NFL Draft needs

With limited picks in this year's drafts, it becomes critical for the team to ensure that they address their most pertinent needs. They cannot splurge on unnecessary acquisitions. Their focus has to the defense that, as mentioned before, was the second-worst in the league in terms of yards allowed per game. Among their needs are:

Cornerback

Linebacker

Defensive Linemen

Minnesota Vikings' 2023 NFL draft predictions

Here's how the draft might go for the Vikings as it stands.

Round 1, Pick 23: Clark Phillips III, CB, Utah

Clark Phillips III for Utah

Their first pick of the draft must go towards getting a cornerback. They allowed 265.5 passing yards per game, which was the second-worst in the league. A good option in the first round will be Clark Phillips III. The cornerback out of Utah was the Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2022.

He finished the 2022 season with six interceptions, six pass deflections and two picks returned for a touchdown. He might be available late in the first round because he is not the prototypical size for a corner. But his game intelligence and record show that he can be an immediate impact starter.

Round 2, Pick 87: Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

Jack Campbell at the NFL Combine

Once the passing defense has been improved by a defensive back, they need to find someone who can get to the quarterback when needed, so that passing attempts go down as well. So, with their second pick, they must focus on a linebacker.

Jack Campbell out of Iowa is a good choice. At 6'5" and 243 lbs, he is a strong presence on the field. His leadership off the field has been praised as well. The 2022 Butkus Award winner should also be able to get on the field immediately.

Round 4, Pick 119: Zacch Pickens, DT, South Carolina

Zacch Pickens at the NFL Combine

At this stage, the Minnesota Vikings need to find a defensive lineman who can block against the run and work as a secondary pass-rusher from the interior of the defensive line.

Zacch Pickens out of South Carolina fits the bill. While he has not been consistent, his size and ability is there on film. He can become a rotational starter right from the outset.

Round 5, Pick 158: Michael Wilson, WR, Stanford

The Minnesota Vikings need to strengthen a bit on the offense as well so as to not let it go stale. Brandon Powell has recently replaced Adam Thielen, so keeping options on offense is not a bad idea.

Michael Wilson was a top-rated high school recruit and is still a phenomenal player. His stock has fallen due to injury-ending seasons in 2020 and 2022. Given his ability to also play as a punt returner, Minnesota should pick him in the fifth round, if available.

Round 6, Pick 211: Thomas Incoom, EDGE, Central Michigan

With the final pick of this year's draft, the Minnesota Vikings need to add an edge to their team, quite literally. Thomas Incoom is 6'2" and 262 lbs. He is still a raw player, but has quite a few good reps on film to show that he can develop in the coming years.

Master Your Draft Strategy With Our Free and Easy-to-Use Mock Draft Simulator

Poll : 0 votes