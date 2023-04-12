Minnesota Vikings NFL Draft: Ranking 5 QB prospects as Kirk Cousins' successor

Throughout his five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, QB Kirk Cousins has been a consistent force, starting all but two regular-season games, making four Pro Bowls, winning a divisional title, and setting franchise records.

But as he enters the final year of his deal, the Vikings need to look to the future and bring in his successor. They have the 23rd overall pick this year, but top prospects like Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud will have almost certainly gone off the board by then.

However, that does not mean the Minnesota front office has no options. In fact, there are some underrated prospects who could make a difference for the reigning NFC North champions.

Here are the top 5 Vikings successors for Kirk Cousins in the 2023 NFL Draft:

#5 - Jake Haener

Jake Haener is one of the more successful Fresno State quarterbacks

Fresno State's Jake Haener had a phenomenal 2021 campaign, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 33 touchdowns. To add to that, he also led the Bulldogs to a win at the New Mexico Bowl. He regressed somewhat as a senior, throwing for only close to 3,000 yards, but he still won the Rose and Senior Bowls and was adjudged the latter game's MVP.

Like the other quarterbacks on this list, he will be a project in the first season, but if all goes to plan, the Vikings may have a new franchise face.

#4 - Tanner McKee

Tanner McKee is among the highest non-Top 3 QB prospects in 2023

One of the more recent success stories in the history of Stanford football, Tanner McKee first broke out in 2021, when he came from out of nowhere to throw for over 2,000 yards and 15 touchdowns. He kept up this prolific rate the following year as he tallied almost 3,000 passing yards and 13 touchdowns, most memorably leading an upset of the 3rd-ranked Oregon Ducks.

At 6'6" and 231 lbs, he is unusually large for a quarterback, but if the Vikings can use that to their advantage, they may end their Super Bowl wait in no time.

#3 - Stetson Bennett

Stetson Bennett could be a draft steal for the Vikings

Stetson Bennett will go down in the history books as one of the greatest quarterbacks in collegiate history. With two national titles and a historic 4,000-passing-yard season in 2022, he is also possibly the greatest Bulldog to ever take to the gridiron.

Now, what does that mean for the Vikings? Cousins is still capable of performing at an elite level, but after 2023 he may be gone, whether it be to another team or even retirement. But Bennett and his winning pedigree may be the perfect replacement.

#2 - Hendon Hooker

Hendon Hooker could be a slow-and-steady project QB for the Vikings

There are already a few teams who might need Hooker more than the Vikings, but should any of them pass, he could be an option.

Hooker's credentials with the Tennessee Volunteers need no introduction - he is one of the more successful quarterbacks of the post-Phillip Fulmer era, with nine wins to his credit. He threw for more than 3,000 yards in his final collegiate season, was named the SEC's Offensive Player of the Year, finished in the top five in the Heisman voting and won the Orange Bowl even though he did not play in that game because of an ACL injury.

All those accolades could entice the Vikings to draft Hooker, but his injury may implore them to be cautious when developing him.

#1 - Dorian Thompson-Robinson

Dorian Thompson-Robinson had a monstrous final season at UCLA

By all accounts, Dorian Thompson-Robinson's 2022 campaign may statistically be among the greatest in the history of UCLA football. Over 3,000 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes, as well as 646 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns. The 39 total touchdowns are three more than highly projected no.1 pick Bryce Young, and the Vikings would want to capitalize on that rushing ability.

