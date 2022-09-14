"Never forget. 9-11" - Randi Mahomes paid tribute to 9/11 victims on Twitter with old photo of baby Patrick in front of Twin Towers

Randi Mahomes, mother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, paid tribute to those who lost their lives to the dreadful terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001. This past Sunday, on the 21st anniversary of the ghastly event, she posted a photo of herself holding a young Patrick with the World Trade Center in the backdrop.

Similar pictures taken from the New Jersey coast before that awful day have become a memory for a great many people.

Randi Mahomes captioned the photo:

"Never forget. 9-11"

The photo appears to have been taken in the late 1990s. The quarterback's father, Pat, played professional baseball for the New York Mets from 1998 to 2000.

The Chiefs quarterback paid his own tribute on the 21st anniversary of the September 11 attacks by retweeting a post from the MLB's Kansas City Royals which said:

"We will always remember. #NeverForget"

QB Patrick Mahomes is named Offensive Player of the Week

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs made quite an offensive push in Sunday's Week 1 matchup against the Arizona Cardinals. The quarterback threw for five touchdowns on the road at State Farm Stadium against a Cardinals team that had high expectations for the 2022 NFL season.

The Cardinals were looking forward to this season after extending quarterback Kyler Murray on a five-year deal worth over $200 million.

He went 30 for 39, throwing 360 yards and five touchdowns as the Chiefs routed the Cardinals 44-21 finishing with a passer rating of 144.2. As part of his efforts, the quarterback was named the AFC Offensive Player of the Week for Week 1.

The quarterback's dominant performance comes when many were doubting whether the Kansas City Chiefs would be solid contenders yet again in 2022.

The departure of wide receiver Tyreek Hill to the Miami Dolphins led to many believing that the Chiefs weren't able to compete at such a high level.

Although it was just one game, the Chiefs quarterback showed that he is capable of moving the ball up and down the field with the offensive weapons he has on the roster. This includes his favorite target, tight end Travis Kelce.

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs will host the Los Angeles Chargers at Arrowhead Stadium in a Thursday night matchup that is sure to be a must-see event. The AFC West rivals split the divisional series in 2021, with the Chargers taking the first game on the road in Kansas City.

