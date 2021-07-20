New England Patriots 2021 starting line-up projection ahead of training camp

With NFL training camps starting next week, teams will start compiling their starting line-ups. Rosters will be trimmed and players shuffled around the depth chart as Week 1 approaches.

The New England Patriots have a few positions that they will finalize during preseason position battles, including tight ends, defensive tackles,and cornerbacks. Ahead of their training camp, here are the projections for the New England Patriots' starting line-up for 2021.

Plenty of questions to be answered this #PatsCamp. @MikeDussault19 maps out the top five position battles to watch: https://t.co/OhIY434tbz — New England Patriots (@Patriots) July 19, 2021

New England Patriots 2021 starting line-up

Quarterback - Cam Newton

Patriots QB Cam Newton views coming season as ‘put up or shut up’ time:https://t.co/eQ1rMXKcfm — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 15, 2021

Cam Newton has said that he is healthy for the first time in several years, and the New England Patriots don't want to push Mac Jones too quickly.

Netwon will be the starter come Week 1, but he didn't show enough promise as a passer in 2020 to get the nod for the full season. His only strong points are his mobility and experience.

Runningback - James White

Arizona Cardinals vs New England Patriots

The New England Patriots will use all of their RBs throughout the year as they all bring something special to the table.

Damien Harris is the lead rusher, while James White was the team's third-leading receiver (49 catches for 375 yards). Whether it's Cam Newton or Mac Jones under center, White will often be looked at for check-downs and short passes.

Wide receiver - Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers

Kansas City Chiefs vs New England Patriots

Jakobi Meyers led the New England Patriots with 59 catches and 729 yards and will take control of the slot.

Bourne (49 catches, 667 yards, two TDs) and Agholor (48 catches, 896 yards, eight TDs) are the best outside receivers in a lackluster group. Not one of their WRs landed in the PFF's Top-32 WRs rankings.

Tight end - Hunter Henry

Hunter Henry was 3rd among TEs in receiving grade from 2016-2017.



Only Gronk and Kelce graded higher.



Can Henry return to his early-career form in New England? pic.twitter.com/fqndbYvvqQ — PFF NE Patriots (@PFF_Patriots) July 12, 2021

Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry will both technically be starters in the New England Patriots' two-TE set. Of the two, Hunter Henry could bring more to the offense. He's a consistent target for 10+ yards and has great hands, but is not much of a vertical threat.

Henry lined up at slot, receiver and TE with the LA Chargers and can run crisp routes. Smith, meanwhile, is more of a traditional TE who can block better than Henry.

Offensive line - LT Isaiah Wynn, LG Michael Onwenu, C David Andrews, RG Shaq Mason, RT Trenton Brown

San Francisco 49ers vs New England Patriots

Isaiah Wynn was a first-round pick in 2018 and played great with limited field time, playing in 18 games over three years. He's elite in run and pass blocking but just needs to remain healthy.

Michael Onwenu had a great rookie season, even though he played mostly at tackler due to injuries. His best games still came when he played guard (two 90+ grades from PFF).

David Andrews had a down 2020 campaign after returning from a health scare in 2019. He was still a top-12 center, but wasn't the same player as he was in 2018.

Andrews became the starter as the best center on the roster, and the New England Patriots will hope his best years aren't behind him.

Shaq Mason might be the best guard in the team when it comes to run-blocking. He faltered in pass-blocking, though, but makes up for his shortcomings in helping the run game.

Trenton Brown returns to the New England Patriots since the 2018 Super Bowl season via trade. He was the highest-paid OL in 2019 and suffered health complications in 2020. Brown will still be a great player if he's in full health.

Defensive ends - Lawrence Guy, Ronnie Perkins

4⃣8⃣ Days Until ⭕️🙌🏈.



Ronnie Perkins brings the pressure, Kenneth Mann forces the fumble and Curtis Bolton scoops and scores for a 48-yard TD in Oklahoma's 2018 win in Morgantown.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/VJ4nTFJvwr — Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) July 18, 2021

Lawrence Guy is a decent DE in the league, and no one else is ready to step up to unseat him. He had two sacks, 57 tackles and seven QB hits last season. He doesn't put up big numbers but can take on a double team and has become a team leader.

Henry Anderson is better suited as a 'plug and play' piece, giving Ronnie Perkins a great shot to gain the starting job. He can play a situational role as well but could see more time at DE.

Defensive tackle - Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux

CFP National Championship Presented by AT&T - Ohio State vs Alabama

Christian Barmore fell to the second round, and the New England Patriots snagged a versatile pass-rusher. He should beat out the inconsistent Byron Cowart for the main gig.

Davon Godchaux will look to help the New England Patriots' 26th-ranked run defense. He's a 310-pound NT who was the right signing to bring in. He can play all three interior positions and brings some added power and speed.

Linebacker - Matt Judon, Kyle Van Noy, Dont'a Hightower, Ja'whau Bentley

Cleveland Browns vs New England Patriots

Matt Judon was the most expensive FA signing for the New England Patriots and will see a large workload. He's highly versatile, mostly set as an edge-rusher.

Kyle Van Noy returns to New England after a stint with the Miami Dolphins, and the Patriots struggled without him.

Dont'a Hightower was a 2020 opt-out, another piece the New England Patriots missed dearly as a playmaker and leader. He's best against the run but can rush the passer at times if needed.

Josh Uche should unseat him at some point in the season as a younger option, though.

Cornerback - JC Jackson, Stephen Gilmore

JC Jackson is the ultimate bargain star with five INTs and allowed the lowest passer rating in the league while being paid $570,000. He's a shut-down corner who is in for a large payday down the road, depending on Gilmore's future.

Stephon Gilmore was the DPOY last year and is currently holding out for a better deal. The New England Patriots can't afford to lose him if they want to remain a contender.

Safety - Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger

New England Patriots vs Buffalo Bills

Both are hybrid safeties, something the New England Patriots love in a player. Devin McCourty could be in his final year of his Patriots' contract but is still a solid starter and leader of the secondary.

Kyle Dugger was a second-round pick last year and is having a good camp on top of getting so much praise from the veterans in the team.

Special teams - P Jake Bailey, K Nick Folk.

