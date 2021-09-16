New York Giants vs Washington Football Team odds, picks, line and spread - September 16th, 2021 | NFL Week 2

It wasn't a successful Week 1 for the New York Giants or the Washington Football Team. Come Thursday night, one of them will finally have a win while the other will be falling to the bottom of the NFC East, winless.

The New York Giants will travel to the Washington Football Team for a Thursday night match in primetime. Kickoff is at 8:20 PM EST and it could end up being all defense.

Adam Schefter @AdamSchefter Timeline update: WFT QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is being placed on injured reserve today, is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with the hip injury he suffered Sunday, per source.



Taylor Heinicke time. Timeline update: WFT QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, who is being placed on injured reserve today, is expected to miss 6-8 weeks with the hip injury he suffered Sunday, per source.



Taylor Heinicke time.

The Washington Football Team seems to have lost QB Ryan Fitzpatrick for the season and Taylor Heinicke gets thrown into the limelight. He had a decent performance in Week 1 against the L.A. Chargers, while Fitzpatrick struggled to gain momentum in the first quarter. Their defense will be leaned on to make the big plays in Week 2.

The New York Giants' offense was banged up and it led to a loss to the Denver Broncos. QB Daniel Jones lost a fumble in the game, something he's prone to do in his career. RB Saquon Barkley is expected to be on a snap-count, but the coaches could decide to lean on him more in Week 2. TE Evan Engram was out for Week 1 and isn't guaranteed to play against Washington. WR Kenny Golladay isn't 100% himself either.

Here's a look at the betting odds for the New York Giants and Washington Football Team in Week 2.

New York Giants at Washington Football Team: Betting Odds

The Washington Football Team hosts the New York Giants and enter the game as the favorites at -3.5 over their NFC East rival. The over/under for Thursday Night Football is 40.5 points.

Washington Football Team @WashingtonNFL Putting in the work for Thursday Night Football Putting in the work for Thursday Night Football

New York Giants at Washington Football Team: Picks

The game could easily be defense vs. defense. The Giants have injury issues on their offense and Washington is starting Taylor Heinicke at QB, who has had success in the past but isn't ready to be a full-time guy just yet. Washington's defense, on the other hand, is well-equipped upfront with the duo of "Young and Sweaty" (Montez Sweat and Chase Young) leading the charge.

New York's defense isn't horrible, but it gave up over 250 passing yards and 160 rushing yards to the Denver Broncos. Rookie Azeez Ojulari recorded his first career sack, which was one of the few highlights from the game. Still, the offense can't be looked upon to pull out a win at the moment, while the defense will have to work a miracle.

Washington has the better defense and you could argue their QB is better in certain aspects. Saquon Barkley could make a difference, but he can't do it all on his own and Washington should win a low-scoring game.

New York Giants at Washington Football Team: Money line

New York Giants (+150)

Washington Football Team (-175)

New York Giants at Washington Football Team: Spread

Also Read

When the game comes down to defense vs. defense, it is bound to be a low-scoring game on Thursday night. Being at home with a gritty defense and a decent QB with some success under his belt, Washington is the clear choice to win, but they likely won't cover the spread (-3.5).

Washington 13, New York Giants 11

Edited by Henno van Deventer