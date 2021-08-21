New York Jets vs Green Bay Packers NFL odds, picks, line and spread – August 21 | NFL preseason 2021

The Green Bay Packers have hosted the New York Jets all week for joint practices. It gave a young New York Jets team an opportunity to practice against and learn from a well-versed Green Bay Packers team with Aaron Rodgers in tow.

The Packers made it clear that Aaron Rodgers would not be playing in any other preseason games. Green Bay is instead looking to give backup quarterback Jordan Love a chance to get on the field and work with the offense, something he didn't do in 2020. Love went 12-17 for 122 yards and one touchdown in his first appearance with the Packers last week against the Houston Texans.

While Love's showing was encouraging, the Packers are now sweating over a shoulder issue that sent Jordan Love for an MRI. The results came back negative and there still hasn't been any word on whether Love will feature this week.

The Jets, meanwhile, are looking forward to seeing rookie quarterback Zach Wilson make strides as he approaches the regular season. Wilson played just two series against the New York Giants last week.

The New York Jets received bad news this week during practice as edge rusher Carl Lawson ruptured his Achilles tendon. The Jets signed Lawson to a three-year deal in free agency this offseason in the hope of improving the defense.

The game will also feature a LaFleur brother on each sideline. Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur's younger brother, Mike LaFleur, is the offensive coordinator for the New York Jets.

The New York Jets and Green Bay Packers are set to play at 4:25 pm ET on Saturday afternoon at Lambeau Field.

The New York Jets and their rookie quarterback Zach Wilson are 2.5 point favorites over the Green Bay Packers sans quarterback Aaron Rodgers. The over/under for this game is 31.5 points.

The New York Jets will get the win over the Green Bay Packers. The Jets will play more starters than the Packers will as the team still tries to solidify its roster.

The Jets won't be able to cover the spread on this one. The Green Bay Packers were 6-4 against the spread at Lambeau Field in 2020, which is something to consider.

