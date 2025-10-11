  • home icon
1 day after apologizing over Kyren Lacy's innocence, Ryan Clark makes new comment amid reports of "several inconsistencies" in police probe

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 11, 2025 02:07 GMT
Just one day after his apology, former Pittsburgh Steelers star Ryan Clark has a new take on the Kyren Lacy case. The former LSU Tigers wide receiver was involved in a car crash in December 2024 that killed a 78-year-old man. Lacy himself died by suicide in April.

In the past few days, there has been some new development in this case. Lacy's attorney came forward with video evidence, trying to fight for his client's innocence posthumously. However, on Tuesday, Louisiana police contradicted this claim with footage of their own, where Kyren Lacy is seen speeding in a green Dodge.

However, according to a report on Wednesday by an investigator in the DA's office, there are 'several inconsistencies' in the report submitted by the Louisiana police in relation to Kyren Lacy's case.

"The DA's office that investigated a December 2024 fatal crash that led to the arrest of former LSU player Kyren Lacy found that the police probe into the incident had 'several inconsistencies' and disputed the police's characterization of his action," ABC News tweeted.

Ryan Clark shared this tweet and asked fans to keep a close watch as this investigation unfolds.

"It's ever evolving!!! Pay attention
The police shared a statement on Friday highlighting the methods they are using in this investigation. They also stated that they stand firm with the evidence that they have provided.

"Louisiana State Police stands by the findings of its fatality crash investigation," the statement read as per ESPN. "Throughout this investigation, Troopers utilized their extensive training as crash investigators and crash reconstructionists."
"The investigative process included analyzing multiple eyewitness counts, reviewing multiple video sources, and collecting and examining physical evidence from the scene and from the vehicles involved in the crash. This evidence was used to determine factors that contributed to the crash."

Lacy's attorney initially came out with the footage to fight for his innocence last week. On Monday on 'SportsCenter', Ryan Clark called out the police while supporting the former wide receiver's innocence.

However, with the new development taking place and the counter-evidence provided by the police officials, Clark took back his words and provided a public apology on Thursday. He stated that he had to do better in gathering all factual information related to the case before forming an opinion.

Jason Whitlock trolls Ryan Clark after his apology for wrongly reporting the Kyren Lacy case

After Ryan Clark backtracked on his initial comments, Jason Whitlock went after him on social media. In a tweet where he stated that RGIII had deleted his reaction clip on Lacy's attorney, he was asked to give his top 10 worst jocks turned journalists.

Jason Whitlock did not hesitate in taking Ryan Clark's name. He also compared him to controversial former NFL star O.J. Simpson.

"Help me with this. Ryan Clark is chasing OJ Simpson at this point...." Whitlock tweeted.

Other ESPN employees like Pat McAfee and Scott Van Pelt also apologized for their evaluation on the case without complete factual evidence.

