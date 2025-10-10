"He’s the worst thing on ESPN": NFL fans want Ryan Clark fired for apologizing over wrong Kyren Lacy comments

NFL fans want former safety turned analyst Ryan Clark fired from ESPN. This situation took place after he apologized for his comments on Kyren Lacy's accident case of 2024 on Monday, after new evidence was provided by the ex-wide receiver's attorney, Matthew Ory, to prove his innocence.Alex @user54907LINK@FirstTake @Realrclark25 Just fire Ryan Clark already. He’s the worst thing on ESPNEXP2019 @rickmedrano69LINK@WhitlockJason Fire Ryan Clark. People cannot stand listening to this guy speak his garbage every week.Ain’t Happen’n Cap’n @gatorbait08LINK@CollinRugg @espn FIRE RYAN CLARK! We don’t need more hate and divisionThe Citizen Estate @Citizen_EstateLINK@CollinRugg Damage is already done....Fire Ryan ClarkMr.Homewerk 📝 @doyourhomewerkLINKFire Ryan Clark ASAP… all the mos info he spreads he need to be held accountableRMacs @PhillyHotspurLINK@awfulannouncing Can ESPN just fire Ryan Clark already. He’s somehow surpassed Stephen A for most unbearable personality on ESPNKyren Lacy was arrested in January for a road accident that he had allegedly caused in December 2024. This resulted in the death of a 78-year-old man. The ex-wide receiver was given a $151,000 bail the same day as his arrest and was charged with felony hit-and-run, negligent homicide, and reckless use of a vehicle.Unfortunately, Lacy had passed away in April, two days before a grand jury hearing. However, his attorney had come forward with new evidence last week to try and prove that his client was innocent and not guilty of the car accident. Ryan Clark then criticized the Louisiana State Police while labeling Lacy as innocent on &quot;SportsCenter&quot; on Monday.However, on Tuesday morning, the Louisiana State Police released new video footage that contradicted Lacy's attorney's claims and evidence. It showed the ex-LSU Tigers star speeding through traffic in his green Dodger before the accident.On Thursday, Ryan Clark came forward to apologize for his wrong comments on Kyren Lacy's case.&quot;I never really had much trouble expressing anything,&quot; Clark said on ESPN's 'First Take'. &quot;This has been more difficult because I know that people are hurting, right?&quot;&quot;In full transparency, y'all, I knew Kyren Lacy personally, but nothing matters to me, but nothing matters more to me than the truth. I always strive to mix authenticity with the most complete and up-to-date information available. I failed to do that on Monday night. It's always important to me that I gather all factual and important information to provide the complete story. ... And when discussed in real time on Monday evening, I failed to do so. And for that, I apologize.&quot;Outkick's Clay Travis shares his thoughts on Ryan Clark's apology for his Kyren Lacy commentsAfter the former NFL star turned analyst apologized, Outkick founder Clay Travis shared his thoughts on the situation.In a video shared on X, he questioned ESPN for letting this situation unfold while questioning why they still have a contract with Ryan Clark.&quot;Ryan Clark is relying entirely on one side of the story,&quot; Travis said. &quot;How in the world could ESPN have allowed this to happen? And how in the world can they continue to employ Ryan Clark who struggles to analyze anything more complicated than cover two?&quot;&quot;Why would ESPN give him a forum to opine on a criminal case he's not sophisticated enough to understand, particularly when he didn't even go through the trouble to understand the full story here. ... It's an embarrassment for ESPN. They should fire him over this.&quot;Clark is not the only one who publicly apologized for his wrongful comments on the Kyren Lacy situation. Pat McAfee also apologized on the latest episode of his show after the Louisiana State Police provided new footage.