  • "Justice for Kyren Lacy": Angel Reese crushed and heartbroken after lawyer unveils new footage claiming ex-LSU WR's innocence in fatal car crash

By Priyam Hazarika
Modified Oct 05, 2025 04:15 GMT
Angel Reese crushed and heartbroken after lawyer unveils new footage claiming ex-LSU WR's innocence in fatal car crash

WNBA star Angel Reese showcased her support social media to showcase her support for ex-LSU Tigers football star Kyren Lacy. The former wide receiver, who expired in April, was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run and reckless operation of a vehicle after he allegedly killed a 78-year-old man in an accident last year.

However, Kyren Lacy's attorney came forward with new footage while disputing the charges against Lacy. These surveillance videos showcase how the wide receiver was more than 70 yards away from the car he had allegedly crashed. Angel Reese demanded justice for the former LSU star after the recent evidence came to light

"Justice for Kyren Lacy," Reese wrote in a tweet.
Lacy was arrested in January after the Louisiana State Police had issued an arrest warrant for him. However, he was released on the same day on a $151,000 bail. The former wide receiver was to appear before a grand jury regarding this case in April.

However, just two days before his hearing, Lacy got in a verbal argument with a family member. According to reports, he had fired a guy before leaving the scene. Police officials later found the ex-LSU star dead in a car crash after a vehicle pursuit that lasted several miles.

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson's mother, Lakia Brooks, shares thoughts on Kyren Lacy's death over false accusations

After new evidence in Kyren Lacy's case came to light, Flau'jae Johnson's mom, Lakia Brooks, shared her thoughts on the situation.

On Instagram, she dedicated a post to Lacy. In the caption, Brooks shared a heartfelt message while claiming his innocence.

"Imagine your kid being convinced they did something terrible they didn't really do. Then, because they've been raised to be a good person, they're crushed by the grief, judgement and slander they face.
"So they take their own life, overwhelmed by false guit. My God. ... I can only imagine the anguish he felt, thinking he'd cause harm that he didn't recall doing, because he actually didn't do it at all."
Kyren Lacy spent three seasons playing for the LSU Tigers after transferring from Louisiana. Throughout his five-year collegiate stint, he recorded 2,360 yards and 26 TDs receiving.

LSU coach Brian Kelly had attended Lacy's funeral service in April at David Stoper Gymnasium in Thibodaux. He spoke fondly about the wide receiver while also highlighting the close relationship that they had shared.

Priyam Hazarika

