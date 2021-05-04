The New York Giants' first season with Joe Judge went 6-10 and they were close to making the playoffs in an underwhelming NFC East. They could have made it if the team wasn't riddled with misfortune.

During free agency, the Giants made moves and acquired Kenny Golladay to help the holes in their receiving corps.

During the Draft, the Giants were prepared to surround their QB with more playmakers.

2021 NFL Draft: Complete list of New York Giants' picks

Round 1, Pick # 20: Kadarius Toney, WR, Florida

New York managed conscientiously around the board. They received excellent value in their trade and addressed one of their holes in the offense with the Chicago Bears, and got a severe playmaker for QB Daniel Jones.

In Florida, Toney ran 78% of his routes from the slot. He had 120 career receptions with 12 receiving touchdowns and 13.3 yards per catch.

Advertisement

Round 2, Pick # 50: Azeez Ojulari, OLB, Georgia

The Giants made another steal by landing Ojulari at selection 50. The linebacker wouldn't have warranted a complaint at No. 20, but GM Dave Gettleman traded back again and won a talented Georgia pass-rusher.

Ojulari slid so far down in the draft due to his arthritis problem that exists due to a high school knee injury. He scared the suitors off despite the stamp of approval from renowned orthopedist Dr. James Andrews. Nevertheless, Ojulari's versatility is an ideal fit in the Giants' multiple defenses.

Round 3, Pick # 71: Aaron Robinson, CB, Central Florida

The Giants continue to stockpile their secondary after adding cornerback Adoree Jackson in free agency and Darnay Holmes in the middle rounds of last year's Draft. Gettleman has been resolute about never having too many good players in a single position.

Robinson is a second-round talent, and the Giants landed him early in the third round. Robinson is a quick, physical corner who can play on the outside and in the slot. During Robinson's pro day, he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.38 seconds.

Advertisement

New York traded up five spots with the Denver Broncos, costing the Giants a fifth-round pick.

Round 4, Pick # 116: Elerson Smith, OLB, Northern Iowa

It's not the worst approach to keep throwing numbers at outside linebackers. The Giants have improved their athleticism at the position. Smith is 6-foot-6, 252 pounds, tall, lean and versatile. The former Northern Iowa LB is a developmental pass-rusher who had 14 sacks in 2019.

Round 5, Pick # 196: Gary Brightwell, RB, Arizona

Unsurprisingly, the Giants added backfield depth in the later rounds, especially Brightwell, who has special teams value. The 5-11, 218 pounder has some speed and reliable open-field senses. But Saquon Barkley and Devontae Booker don't need to worry about their jobs. Looking into the future, New York selected Brightwell as a developmental prospect who has played on almost every special team unit at Arizona.

Advertisement

Round 6, Pick # 201: Rodarius Williams, CB, Oklahoma

Rodarius Williams's brother, Greedy Williams, was a first-round pick in 2019 for the Cleveland Browns. Now, Rodarius Williams is a new addition to the Giants. Rodarius is turning 25, so he is a little older than most of the players in the Draft. He's a physical player whose skill set implies that he has special team value.