Kyle Juszczyk's wife Kristin has taken her love of design and made it into her very own clothing brand, "Off Season." On Monday, she shared her thoughts on a legendary fabric store where all designers likely got their start.

Joann Fabrics announced on Monday that all their remaining stores in the United States will be closing. The fabric and craft store has been in business for 82 years and is just the latest casualty of the economy.

Kristin shared an Instagram story and wrote:

"This is a dark dark day for me."

Kristin Juszczyk is mourning the loss of an American staple. (Photo via Instagram Story)

Kristin's NFL-based designs first began as a way to show her support for Kyle Juszczyk.

Kristin's popularity as a designer increased during the 2023 NFL playoffs. Her designs, including custom puffers and vests, were worn by Taylor Swift, Simone Biles, Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Lautner. That led to her announcing the launch of her brand, "Off Season," which went live just in time for the playoffs this past season.

Kyle Juszczyk and wife Kristin enjoy Cabo getaway

San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk and his wife Kristin enjoyed some downtime over the weekend with a getaway to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. The couple supported fellow 49ers teammate, tight end George Kittle and his wife Claire, who were hosting the "Football for Change" event.

Kristin shared a glimpse of their getaway, which also included other members of the 49ers, including quarterback Brock Purdy.

"Never say no to Cabo 🌴," Kristin captioned the post.

They posed for a photo on a boat while enjoying the sunset in Cabo. She wore a red gingham bikini paired with jeans, while the 49ers fullback wore a laid-back button-up and matching shorts.

In another video shared in the post, the designer shared a whale jumping in and out of the water.

