5 NFL QBs being set up to fail in 2023 feat. Bears’ Justin Fields

As Justin Fields is well aware, not every quarterback can succeed in 2023. For every quarterback that finds a way to stack up wins early and often, many more are forced to wait for wins that never come.

Some blame the quarterback while others blame the players put around the quarterback. Here's a look at which quarterbacks have been set up to fail in 2023.

#1 Justin Fields

Justin Fields at Chicago Bears Offseason Workout

Justin Fields is getting a lot of high expectations placed on his shoulders by pundits around the league. However, not many expect it to translate to a lot of wins for Fields, even in what could be the shakiest iteration of the NFC North in quite a few decades. With Aaron Rodgers gone, it will be up to the unproven Jordan Love, Minnesota Vikings, or Detroit Lions to surge above Fields and the Bears.

That said, it appears that the franchise isn't aware of the once-in-a-generation opportunity laying in front of them and Justin Fields. Heading into 2023, the team has put unproven or down-on-their-luck players around Fields such as Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool, and Cole Kmet to match up against the rest of the division.

Legit Football @_legitfootball



Justin Fields had the most 50+ yard touchdowns last season Justin Fields had the most 50+ yard touchdowns last season 🐻 https://t.co/lGFy58ptED

#2 Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones at New York Giants v Miami Dolphins

Daniel Jones failed to spark for most of his rookie contract, but managed to put together a quality year in terms of wins in 2022 in his contract year. There are countless examples of teams that pay their players after an uncharacteristically good contract year that then see a complete implosion in production from the player.

Deepak Chona, MD. SportsMedAnalytics @SportMDAnalysis



Brock Purdy – Probably starting Week 1.



Josh Allen – No lingering concerns.



Kyler Murray – Data suggests mid-season return.



Daniel Jones, Geno Smith, Matthew Stafford – High injury risk, all for same reason.



1/5 #NFL QB Injury outlooks:Brock Purdy – Probably starting Week 1.Josh Allen – No lingering concerns.Kyler Murray – Data suggests mid-season return.Daniel Jones, Geno Smith, Matthew Stafford – High injury risk, all for same reason.1/5 #NFL QB Injury outlooks:Brock Purdy – Probably starting Week 1.Josh Allen – No lingering concerns.Kyler Murray – Data suggests mid-season return.Daniel Jones, Geno Smith, Matthew Stafford – High injury risk, all for same reason.1/5

The team could have used a franchise tag on Jones, but they elected to use it on Saquon Barkley, who is on pace to skip at least some of the training camp. Therefore, without arguably the true star of the team, it will be up to Jones to make up the difference against the perennially hot Dallas Cowboys and the resurgent Philadelphia Eagles and also the frisky Washington Commanders.

#3 Kirk Cousins

Kirk Cousins at NFC Wild Card Playoffs - New York Giants v Minnesota Vikings

Pundits have long-braced for the Vikings to get fed up with Kirk Cousins after dumping a franchise quarterback-sized contract in his lap instead of Case Keenum. Sure, the team's enjoyed some bright moments, but it appears it hasn't been bright enough.

Without a deal going beyond 2023, Cousins will feel pressed to force the ball and make spectacular throws. While he does have plenty of stars around him (Justin Jefferson and TJ Hockenson), forcing passes can lead to interceptions and the opposite of what the quarterback wants. Also, without Dalvin Cook in the backfield, many expect more of the burden to fall on Cousins' shoulders.

Pundits have long claimed his worst feat is his ability to perform in clutch, high-pressure situations and, in a way, 2023 will be like needing a fourth-quarterback comeback all season long.

#4 Kyler Murray

Kyler Murray at Arizona Cardinals v Los Angeles Rams

Losing DeAndre Hopkins hurts. For a quarterback attempting to rebound from the worst season of his career, taking away his number-one receiver seems like a surefire way to set him up to fail in 2023. It's quite ill-timed for the quarterback as well, as a window for the team might have started to materialize with Hopkins in the lineup.

The Los Angeles Rams look as mortal as ever after 2022. The Seattle Seahawks, while beating expectations with Geno Smith, now have given the league a full year of tape to catch up.

Meanwhile, the San Francisco 49ers, while a perenially strong team, have as shaky of a quarterback room as they've ever had due to injuries. It would be one thing to fail in a loaded division, but to fail in a division seemingly trending down is one step worse.

#5 Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill at Tennessee Titans v Washington Commanders

The Tennessee Titans are not afraid to move to a new quarterback if they believe it isn't working out. Simply ask Marcus Mariota, who was swapped out for Ryan Tannehill in 2019. Now, with Will Levis in the fold on for the price of a top-tier second-round pick, the pressure is on Tannehill to win fast and with flash.

However, once the young new toy arrives, the older toy usually doesn't last the entire season. Outside of Derrick Henry, the franchise hasn't done the quarterback too many favors, either.

With AJ Brown no longer in the lineup, the pass-catching duties have fallen to Treylon Burks, Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, and Kyle Phillips. All three receivers failed to get within even a stone's throw of 1000 yards in 17 games last season.

