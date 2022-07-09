“A confederacy of dunces” - Skip Bayless viciously slams Carolina Panthers over Sam Darnold decision

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe recently spoke about the Carolina Panthers, Sam Darnold, and Baker Mayfield. The duo slipped into a classic back-and-forth argument with raised voices.

The temperature of the conversation continued to become more vicious and less intelligible by the syllable. At the moment it seemingly peaked, Bayless issued perhaps his toughest condemnation of any participant in the Watson-Mayfield-Darnold-Panthers-Browns saga.

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless I think Baker badly wanted to go to Carolina and pushed it across the finish line. Why would he choose to go to the team ranked 32nd in the NFL? It’s because you can’t coach what Baker has. He’s got the ultimate underdog in him.

I think Baker badly wanted to go to Carolina and pushed it across the finish line. Why would he choose to go to the team ranked 32nd in the NFL? It’s because you can’t coach what Baker has. He’s got the ultimate underdog in him. https://t.co/0YcFUqLCcn

Speaking on the "Undisputed Podcast," Bayless let slip his unfiltered opinion of the Carolina Panthers and their intelligence. Put simply, the show host basically insulted everyone involved in decision-making in the team's front office. Here's how he put it:

“They gave up a second-rounder, a fourth-rounder and a sixth-rounder for Sam freakin' Donald. It was idiocy upon idiocy. It's why they're a confederacy of dunces down [there].”

Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless How many more years will Baker Mayfield be a starting quarterback in the NFL? Shannon and I go at it now on @undisputed How many more years will Baker Mayfield be a starting quarterback in the NFL? Shannon and I go at it now on @undisputed

If any of the above quotes are used, please credit Undisputed and H/T Sportskeeda.

Carolina Panthers in recent years

Teddy Bridgewater now of the Miami Dolphins.

Since losing the Super Bowl in 2015, the Carolina Panthers have had about as tough of a time as any team in the NFL.

According to Pro Football Reference, the team has only made the playoffs once - back in 2017 - since losing the Super Bowl. With the exception of that campaign, the team has finished every season under .500 since Super Bowl 50.

The Carolina Panthers have won exactly five games in each of the last three years. In 2019, they went 5-11 and followed it up with a similar record last season.

In 2021, they lost one more game to end 5-1, with many Panthers fans seemingly lament that last season was the toughest pill to swallow. The team started 3-0 but went 2-12 down the stretch.

Entering the 2022 campaign, the Panthers have the same quarterback from last year on the roster in Sam Darnold. However, with Baker Mayfield recently added to the fold, many assume Carolina has already mentally moved on from Darnold. That said, a quarterback competition is expected to still be played out.

According to Pro Football Reference, Darnold threw for nine touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 12 games in 2021. Meanwhile, Mayfield threw for 17 touchdowns and 13 interceptions in 14 games while playing with an injury.

In his career, the former Browns quarterback has thrown for 92 touchdowns, 56 interceptions, and boasts a 29-30 record. Darnold, meanwhile, is 17-32 in his career and has thrown for 54 touchdowns and 52 interceptions.

That said, the latter's fans will argue that he has been in the system for about a year and understands the system at a deeper level than Mayfield.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far