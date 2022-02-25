"Another phony G.O.A.T" - Skip Bayless is tired of Aaron Rodgers' media manipulation game 

Skip Bayless has had enough of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the drama surrounding him. While Bayless is known for his outspoken opinion on Undisputed, he took to his own FOX Sports podcast, appropriately titled The Skip Bayless Show, and spoke about Rodgers' Instagram post on Monday evening that sparked conversation all week through multiple media outlets.

Bayless said that the quarterback is a 'phony goat' and the only thing that he is the greastest at is being a 'manipulator'. Bayless then went on to talk about how the quarterback has manipulated Packers fans to believe that he is sympathetic while he is the reason why the Packers didn't advance in the playoffs.

"Back to back MVP," Bayless said. "Other phony GOAT who has clinched being the all-time greatest in only one category. Master media manipulator. All-Time greatest. Just like LeBron [James], what Aaron continues to do on an almost weekly basis is hilariously brilliant. Aaron Rodgers just choked again at home in yet another fourth quarter, another big playoff game. Yet he has once again managed to turn himself right back into a sympathetic figure. And I am in awe of this process, this annual offseason process. He once again has Packer nation at his feet begging him, ‘Please don't retire Aaron. Please don't demand a trade to the Denver Broncos. Aaron. Please Please, please.’”

Bayless also alleged that there are rumors that the Green Bay Packers front office doesn't have faith in the four-time NFL MVP when it comes to the playoffs. He then said that he doesn't blame them, considering that the quarterback is 7-9 in the playoffs and has just one Super Bowl win in his 17 seasons.

Will Aaron Rodgers' IG post affect his future with the Packers?

Could Aaron Rodgers' recent Instagram post be the final straw for the Green Bay Packers? The Green Bay Packers may decide that all of this drama and lack of Super Bowl titles is just be enough and move on. But moving on from a four-time NFL MVP and handing the reigns of the offense to a quarterback who has only made one career start won't be easy.

If Aaron Rodgers was trying to convince the Green Bay Packers to move on from him and give him the trade that he apparently has desired since last year, he may just have done so.

For now, the Packers will be anxiously awaiting to hear what their quarterback's decision will be.

