Who was Kevin Ware Jr.'s girlfriend Taylor Pomaski? Everything you need to know about murder victim

Details regarding the death of Taylor Pomaski emerged in newly released court records. Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. was recently indicted on murder and tampering charges in Pomaski's death. Ware and Pomaski started dating in 2020. He was 11 years her senior, and at the time of her death, Pomaski was 29 years old.

Shelley Childers @shelleyabc13



Sources close to the case tell BREAKING: Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. indicted by a grand jury for the death and disappearance of his girlfriend Taylor Pomaski in April 2021.Sources close to the case tell @abc13houston he is charged with felony first degree murder and tampering with a corpse. BREAKING: Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. indicted by a grand jury for the death and disappearance of his girlfriend Taylor Pomaski in April 2021. Sources close to the case tell @abc13houston he is charged with felony first degree murder and tampering with a corpse. https://t.co/QXuX3O4AGq

Pomaski was from Texas. She went to high school in San Antonio. She was the oldest of five children. Her family now lives in Katy, Texas (outside of Houston, Texas). In 2015, Pomaski received her CompTIA A+ certification from Lone Star College-Kingwood in Houston. She worked for companies such as Leisure Getaways Inc., Gillman Automotive Group, Environmental Allies, Inc., and LyondellBasell.

Besides Katy and Houston, Pomaski lived in other parts of southeast Texas, including Kingwood and Sugar Land.

Pomaski dated Eric Zuleger for six years before dating Ware. She and Zuleger remained friends after their relationship ended. They were close up until the day she disappeared.

Taylor Pomaski was 5'2" and weighed approximately 110 lbs.

Kevin Ware faces charges for murder of girlfriend Taylor Pomaski

Pomaski first went missing in April 2021. According to reports, she and Kevin Ware were dating before her disappearance from the Spring, Texas area. In December of 2021, local authorities reported that they had found human remains. On April 30, 2022, officials were able to identify and confirm that those remains were, indeed, Pomaski's.

Shelley Childers @shelleyabc13 ARRESTED: Kevin Ware Jr., the ex-NFL player whose girlfriend is missing, was arrested on a fugitive warrant out of Montgomery Co. for bond violation there.

.

Harris Co. investigators say they have been trying to speak with him for weeks about the disappearance of Taylor Pomaski. ARRESTED: Kevin Ware Jr., the ex-NFL player whose girlfriend is missing, was arrested on a fugitive warrant out of Montgomery Co. for bond violation there. .Harris Co. investigators say they have been trying to speak with him for weeks about the disappearance of Taylor Pomaski. https://t.co/QfbGXzBIZO

Court records detailed the murder charge, alleging that Ware killed Taylor Pomaski by strangling, cutting, beating and burning her body. She was last seen at a party on April 25, 2021. Soon after Pomaski’s disappearance, Ware was arrested on unrelated drug and weapons charges in Montgomery County. Kevin Ware currently faces first-degree murder charges.

Ware last played in the NFL for the Washington Redskins (2003) and the San Francisco 49ers (2004). He was an undrafted rookie in 2003 out of Washington University and played a total of 16 NFL games. As a tight end, Ware had four catches for 26 yards in the NFL.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe