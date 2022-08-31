"The girl he cheated on me with in Louisiana" - When Aaron Rodgers' brother & 'Bachelorette' star Jordan was accused of being a cheater and glory hunter by trainer claiming to be his ex

Jordan Rodgers is the younger brother of Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. He has made quite a name for himself off the football field. The former Vanderbilt quarterback spent some time in the NFL but has since taken on analyst roles for ESPN and the SEC Network.

Jordan Rodgers made headlines as a contestant on ABC's hit reality show, "The Bachelorette," in 2016. He won JoJo Fletcher's heart and the two became engaged in the season finale. The couple were married in May 2022 after a lengthy engagement that was postponed several times due to the pandemic.

Although their relationship is strong, they did hit some turbulence while the show was airing in the spring of 2016. Rodgers' ex-girlfriend, Brittany Farrar, took to social media at the time alleging the former quarterback was unfaithful.

Farrar felt the need to speak out because he had mentioned on the show that their relationship didn't work because of his football career. He also admitted to making some mistakes in regards to their relationship. She said that wasn't the case and that he had cheated on her while he was playing an extra in the filming of the "Pitch Perfect 2" movie.

Farrar took to Instagram with a video showing a large bouquet of roses allegedly bought by Rodgers. The flowers were for "the girl he cheated on me with in Louisiana," which Farrar included in the caption. She later deleted the video. She also said the following about their relationship:

"Riding the bench doesn't get in the way of a relationship, but cheating does."

Rodgers continued to deny the allegations against him made by Brittany Farrar and she doubled down with her comeback.

"Jordan, you dragged our relationship into the spotlight, and then challenged my honesty and character. If you weren't ready to be truthful about your life then you shouldn't have gone on a reality show. And if you don't like having your integrity questioned, you shouldn't have lied about someone who's parents always taught her to stand up for herself."

What has Jordan Rodgers done after football?

Jordan Rodgers was the starting quarterback for Vanderbilt University after attending Butte College for his first two years. As the starting quarterback for the Vanderbilt Commodores, he went 11-8. After graduating from Vanderbilt, he went undrafted in the 2013 NFL Draft.

He was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Jacksonville Jaguars but was released just months later. He was then signed by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he spent the majority of the 2013 season as a backup. The Buccaneers released him that offseason.

The Miami Dolphins signed him in April 2014 but he was released just a month later. It was his last stint in the NFL. He did sign with the Canadian Football League's BC Lions in the fall of 2014. However, he decided to retire from the game in the spring of 2015.

In August 2016, after appearing on "The Bachelorette," he was hired by ESPN and the SEC Network as a college football analyst. He appears on the Saturday morning pre-game show during the fall as well as "SEC Now".

He and JoJo Fletcher also hosted their own real estate-based reality show in 2019 called "Cash Pad". The show documented the couple investing in Airbnb properties and working with homeowners.

