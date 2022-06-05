"It was something that I just had to add to my game" - Aaron Rodgers reveals how he emulated Tom Brady to improve his game

On Wednesday, June 1, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady defeated Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen in their friendly golf competition known as "The Match."

After the match concluded, the quarterbacks spoke to the media about the match and about football.

During the interview, Rodgers talked about how he emulated Brady's playing style early on in his career.

Rodgers said:

"In 2007, I watched every snap that this guy took," Rodgers said while referencing Brady (who was seated to his left) during a roundtable conversation with TNT's Ernie Johnson. "He was unbelievable that year."

"I didn't have the pocket presence as a young player. His ability to made subtle movements in the pocket was something that I just had to add to my game."

Ahead of their matchup this season on Sept. 25, Rodgers said:

"Tommy has obviously set the bar so high with playing so many years."

The two teams could very well end up meeting each other in the post-season.

Tom Brady will be entering his 23rd season while Aaron Rodgers will be entering his 18th

Capital One's The Match VI - Brady & Rodgers v Allen & Mahomes

While they were teammates on the golf course, Brady and Rodgers will be opponents on Sept. 25 and may even be opponents come January when the Super Bowl is on the line.

Both the Buccaneers and Packers have been two of the top teams in the NFC the last few years, and both teams have the ability to make a legit Super Bowl run.

In Brady's first season with the Buccaneers two seasons ago, the Tampa Bay defeated Rodgers and the Packers in the NFC Championship to go to the Super Bowl.

Heading into their week six matchup in 2020, Rodgers talked to the media and talked about the admiration he had for Brady.

Rodgers said:

“He’s obviously done it at the highest of levels for so long. He’s been an icon at the position. He’s been somebody that we’ve all looked up to for so many years as the standard of excellence. I think there’s a ton of admiration and respect for the way that he’s played the game from so many of us, especially us guys who’ve been in the same era … and gotten to compete with him.”

