Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady highlight 5 international NFL games in 2022

The 2022 NFL schedule release is set for May 12, so football fans don't have to wait much longer to find out when their favorite team will play their rivals. But even better news is here because the 2020 NFL international schedule has already been released.

The international games this upcoming season will feature the very first NFL game in Germany. Some huge fixtures are set for international destinations featuring stars Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson.

Green Bay Packers v Baltimore Ravens

Over the past few years, the NFL has made tremendous strides in getting their product overseas for the world to see. Here are the international games for 2022 in order.

Minnesota Vikings vs. New Orleans Saints

Where: London, U.K. - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

When: October 2, 2022 @ 9:30 a.m.

Where to watch: NFL Network

The first of the 2022 international games starts with the Minnesota Vikings taking on the New Orleans Saints. Both teams will be under new regimes, with the Vikings being head coached by Kevin O'Connell and the New Orleans Saints head coached by Dennis Allen.

The Vikings will once again feature running back Dalvin Cook and receiver Justin Jefferson, while the New Orleans Saints will look to have Michael Thomas back after missing last season with a severe ankle injury.

New York Giants vs. Green Bay Packers

Where: London, U.K. - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

When: October 9, 2022 @ 9:30 a.m.

Where to watch: NFL Network

The Giants and Packers will face off in London in a battle of teams at opposite ends of the spectrum in 2021. The Giants will look to rebound under new head coach Brian Daboll, who comes over from the Buffalo Bills as the O.C.

The Packers will once again feature consecutive reigning NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, who is a four-time NFL MVP overall. Green Bay will look to quiet the naysayers by trying to win their division once again, this time without star receiver Davante Adams, who now plays with the Las Vegas Raiders.

Denver Broncos vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Where: London, U.K. - Wembley Stadium

When: October 30, 2022 @ 9:30 a.m.

Where to watch: ESPN+

On October 30, the Broncos will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in Wembley Stadium. Russell Wilson will get his first chance to take the international stage as a member of the Broncos, who will look to compete for the AFC West crown.

Meanwhile, the Jaguars will feature second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence and new head coach Doug Pederson. The Jags will also have the chance to display their first overall pick of the 2022 Draft in lineman/edge rusher Trayvon Walker.

Seattle Seahawks vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Where: Munich, Germany - Allianz Arena

When: November 13, 2022 @ 9:30 a.m.

Where to watch: NFL Network

Tom Brady takes the international stage on November 13 when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face off against the Seattle Seahawks. The Bucs will look to return to the Super Bowl after a one-year hiatus that saw the Los Angeles Rams take the title.

The Seahawks appear to be rebuilding after losing quarterback Russell Wilson and linebacker Bobby Wagner, who were the last remnants of the "Legion of Boom" days with the team.

San Francisco 49ers vs. Arizona Cardinals

Where: Estadio, Azteca | Mexico City, Mexico

When: November 21, 2022 @ 8:15 p.m.

Where to watch: ESPN

The final international game of the 2022 season is the 49ers vs. the Cardinals. The 49ers are hoping to build upon their 2021 trip to the NFC Championship game, which ended in a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Arizona Cardinals will be led by Kyler Murray as the team looks to compete on the international stage. With talent across the roster, the Cardinals look to topple the 49ers in an all-important NFC West battle.

