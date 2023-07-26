Hyheim Hines, the former Colts running back, is set to miss the 2023 season due to a torn ACL sustained in a jet ski accident.

In response, his agent has put pressure on the Bills to treat the running back right in a less than friendly way. Here's how Ed Wasielewski put it on Twitter:

"Adversity reveals character. Everyone has a choice to treat others with respect and dignity. It’s revealing when an employee is injured to see how a company takes care of its own. I will continue to believe that people will do the right thing when bad things happen to their own."

Basically, he appeared to caution that the Bills' reputation was at stake based on how they responded to the injury. As it stands, the ACL has essentially ended the running back run for this year before it started, but will the team give him a fair shot in 2024?

In 2024, the team could cut his roughly $5.5 million cap hit down to just $500,000 by letting him go. As it stands, rules prohibit cutting a player while he recovers from injury, but if they elect to be done with him, they can just wait for the time to be up and send him on his way.

This is the eventual decision that Wasielewski appears to be pointing at in a roundabout way for the Bills and Hines.

Nyheim Hines' injury reminds NFL athletes to avoid dangerous activities

Of course, NFL athletes like Nyheim Hines doing extreme sports is a massive no-no for this very reason. If both parties involved are going to deal with an injury that affects the team, they would prefer it to be on the football field while reaching towards a Super Bowl.

That said, getting on a jet ski is seemingly one of the safer options on the spectrum. It isn't a car, but it isn't a BMX bike either. One could guess that the team's opinion of the activity could set the stage for how they respond. Is the running back an injury risk off the field or is was this just an unfortunate accident? Is he a daredevil or just unlucky?

Without Hines, the team still has plenty of known names to lean on with James Cook, Damien Harris, Latavius Murray, and Darrynton Evans. As such, the pressure was on Hines to prove he belongs above at least one of those names after coming off a year of a net 33 rushing yards. Will he get another shot next season?