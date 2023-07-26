Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios already attracting trouble, claim fans - "They were not exclusive"

When Braxton Berrios was seen partying with Alix Earle, many people took notice. Berrios, who recently broke up with Sophia Culpo, was seen with a famous internet personality.

Many wondered if the two were dating each other or were just friends. However, after a while, rumors intensified and led to a huge internet drama.

Sophia Culpo accused her ex-partner of cheating on her, while he defied those claims. Culpo also warned Earle of so called "narcissists." But after the situation got under control, Berrios and Earle showed up at the 2023 ESPY Awards together, thus, confirming that they were dating.

But drama has already set in as a gossip account called, 'deuxmoi', floated another rumor that Earle was allegedly cheating on Braxton.

A TikTok user explained the situation at length. She said:

"Deuxmoi posted this photo and allegedly that is Alex Earl with a mystery guy while she's at the Hamptons. Someone commented on a thread saying laugh out loud, I was there. They were making out for some time. And allegedly the guy that Alex Earl is sitting on is Donna Karen grandson Sebastian. His full name is Sebastian."

Fans reacted to the TikTok user's video.

Many supported her choice to do whatever Alix Earle wanted to do.

The narrator of the video did say that the two still follow each other, but no one knows if they are officially dating. Fans believed that the two were not exclusively dating each other.

Alix Earle got nominated for 2023 Streamy Awards

2023 has been a good year so far for Earle. The TikTok star was seen attending exclusive events and funding scholarships. Apart from that, her career has seen a lot of growth. Hence, her influence earned her a nomination as a breakout creator for the 2023 Streamy Awards, alongside Dylan Mulvaney.

She currently has 2.9 million followers on Instagram and has become one of the most popular and familiar faces in the video content space. Alix Earle routinely uploads content related to clothing, beauty, lifestyle, and personal rants.

Her most famous video content is get-ready-with-me style videos where she does her skincare and makeup while simultaneously recalling whatever happened with her a night ago.

Recently, Alix Earle shared that she broke a tooth and decided to fix it by gluing it with nail glue. As peculiar as it sounds, fans could not believe that Alix dropped that piece of information without hesitation.