"Please do our fractured society a favor" - American radio personality urges Baker Mayfield to embarrass Browns by showcasing recordings

The Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield are still married but are currently estranged. Based on rumors that Deshaun Watson could miss the entire 2022 NFL season, many expect the Browns to attempt to sweet-talk their former starting quarterback into leading the team for one more season.

However, just hearing a recountment by the quarterback after the fact or relying on speculation is not good enough for one NFL analyst. In a post on Twitter, NFL analyst and podcast host Dave Dameshek called for the quarterback to channel his inner 007 the next time he spoke to the team. Here's what he requested the quarterback to do.

"Please do our fractured society a favor, @bakermayfield: Record the call from the Browns asking you to play for them this season so we can join together as one & laugh & laugh & laugh & laugh & laugh along with you."

Basically, he wanted the quarterback to tap his phone and record the conversation between himself and the Browns as they attempt to heal the wound. It would be interesting to hear how the team could overturn their actions and convince him to play for them again. In his mind, a recording of the conversation would send the entire NFL world into fits of laughter and would be a uniting force in an increasingly thorny world.

Baker Mayfield's fall from grace

Over the past four seasons, the Cleveland Browns and Baker Mayfield have been largely synonymous. Where one went, the other followed. Before the quarterback arrived, the team had wrapped up a painful 1-31 run. Since then, they have made the playoffs once and hovered just under .500 in the other seasons.

Despite the Brown's noticeable rise in quality of play, they decided to go for broke and head in a new direction. At the end of the 2021 season, Mayfield and the Browns were seen as a duo that was going to stay the course.

But just ten weeks later, the tone had shifted and the franchise quarterback's future had become murky. Soon after, the Browns acquired Deshaun Watson and now have too many quarterbacks. As June becomes July, the team is stuck in purgatory as they attempt to figure out their current situation at quarterback.

Watson could still be suspended for a long time, giving Cleveland reason to keep Mayfield around. That said, they've angered him to a point where he's likely not interested in continuing the relationship. Who will be the team's signal caller in September?

Most see it to be Jacoby Brissett in the event of a suspension, but they also have Joshua Dobbs and the wild card option, Baker Mayfield. It will be interesting to see what happens as the situation develops.

