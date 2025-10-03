Amid backlash around Bad Bunny pick, LeBron James reveals true feelings on Latin rapper performing Super Bowl LX halftime show

NBA superstar LeBron James shared his thoughts on Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny being the headliner for Super Bowl LX. During an appearance on ESPN's Mason &amp; Ireland Show, the four-time NBA champion revealed how he's been to previous Bad Bunny concerts.James said that he had a great time at the Puerto Rican rapper's concert. He also gave his seal of approval on Bad Bunny performing at Super Bowl LX.&quot;It (the concert) was unbelievable,&quot; James said. &quot;I had an unbelievable time. It was actually the opening weekened, you know, the time I was there and, you know, Puerto Rico is like a great place for me.&quot;They always welcomed me and my friends. They're my family. There so much respect that I have for the island and everybody down there. I'm super happy for Bad Bunny that he's able to represent the Super Bowl in San Francisco. That's gonna be super dope. And, hopefully I can be there man and support him. He's a great friend of mine. So that was great to see, the announcement.&quot;Not everyone is happy with the Puerto Rican rapper performing at the Super Bowl halftime show, though. POTUS Donald Trump's advisor Corey Lewandowski expressed his displeasure with the situation and said that ICE will be present at the event looking for illegal immigrants.&quot;There is nowhere you can provide a safe haven to people who are in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl, nowhere else. We will find you. We will apprehend you. We will put you in a detention facility and we will deport you.&quot;Emmanuel Acho questions NFL's decision to name Bad Bunny as Super Bowl LX halftime performerOn Monday, Emmanuel Acho shared his thoughts on the Puerto Rican rapper performing at the Super Bowl next year. The former NFL linebacker said that he's still not sure about his true feelings on the situation.&quot;Up until three years ago, I thought Bad Bunny was a woman,&quot; Acho said on 'Speakeasy' (0:22). &quot;Up until three years ago, I thought Billie Eilish was a man. So, I'm happy for Mr. Bunny, I think. Yeah, I don't know how to feel about this.&quot;The Safera hitmaker is also excited about representing his heritage and music and one of the biggest sporting events in America. The Super Bowl LX will be played at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara on Feb. 8.