Annie Agar flames Aaron Rodgers’ commitaphobe behavior into Bally Sports’ Short Brew review

Annie Agar made a sideswipe on Aaron Rodgers while announcing Bally Sports’ new product, Short Boys. She compared the alcoholic beverage to the New York Jets quarterback’s failed romantic commitments.

Agar said in a video tweeted by Bally:

“Now, I know what you’re thinking. This defeats the purpose of a Tall Boy. But picture this; it’s a nice afternoon at the ballpark. You can put back a bunch of these bad boys without fear of running out of time to drink your beer. If you have worst commitment issues than Aaron Rodgers, this is perfect for you.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Bally Sports @BallySports



@AnnieAgar talks about Bally Sports new Short Brews by comparing them to short things in the NFL, enjoy. “If you have worse commitment issues than Aaron Rodgers, this is perfect for you”@AnnieAgar talks about Bally Sports new Short Brews by comparing them to short things in the NFL, enjoy. pic.twitter.com/H1JIcZXMWq

The copy on the Bally Sports website claims that Short Boys is the perfect companion for shorter baseball games because of the pitch clock. It’s 8.4 fluid ounces of beer, roughly half the tall can. They claim it to be the right amount of drink while streaming shorter baseball games on their app.

While it may sound like a joke, Short Boys seem real because they listed legitimate establishments where it will be available soon. The places include City Barrel Brewing Company in Kansas City, Cigar City Brewing in Tampa, Florida, and Company Brewing in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

They even have a one-minute YouTube commercial for Short Boys featuring National Baseball Hall of Famer Randy Johnson.

Meanwhile, Aaron Rodgers’ previous relationships have been well documented. He was in a relationship with actress Olivia Munn from 2014 to 2017. The four-time NFL Most Valuable Player was also involved with former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick from 2018 to 2020.

Rodgers’ latest relationship was with Shailene Woodley. They started dating in late 2020 and were engaged a year later. However, they called off their engagement on February 2022.

Agar added while coming up with witty NFL comparisons for Short Boys:

“This man’s (Rodgers) hair the second he decided to leave Green Bay (Packers). Also, probably every conversation he’s had with his mom.”

Will Aaron Rodgers’ stint in New York be short-lived?

The Jets will absorb the three-year, $150.815 million extension Aaron Rodgers signed with the Packers. Therefore, the one-time Super Bowl champion is under contract with New York’s AFC team until 2026.

But as he turns 40 during the season, he might not play through the contract’s duration. His decision will largely depend on how the Jets will fare in 2023.

Rodgers is raring for a bounce-back season after completing one of his worst campaigns as a starter. He had 3,695 passing yards last season, his lowest total when he played at least 15 regular season games. He also threw 12 interceptions last year after having just 13 from 2019 to 2021.

Aaron Rodgers will try to lead the Jets to the playoffs, a place the franchise has never been since 2011. The five-time All-Pro quarterback will get help from Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Breece Hall, and Garrett Wilson.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of domestic violence