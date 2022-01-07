Antonio Brown credits Tom Brady's support but blasts teammates, Buccaneers' mistreatment 

Antonio Brown has made it clear that Tom Brady isn't a part of his latest battle with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The wide receiver released a statement via his attorney on Wednesday, revealing how he was mistreated by head coach Bruce Arians and the coaching staff in Week 17.

Brown posted screenshots of the conversation between him and Brady's personal trainer, Alex Guerrero, as well as text messages with Arians. The NFL star posted a flurry of tweets targeting several individuals for their actions. One of his Instagram posts had Brady's headshot on Home Alone 2: Lost In New York meme poster.

What did Antonio Brown and Tom Brady say to each other?

Brown has been vocal about his stance following a shocking walkout during the Buccaneers' game vs. the New York Jets last week. Despite leaving Brady in the dark after the MetLife Stadium field walkout, Brown was backed by the quarterback. In the latest episode of the Let's Go podcast, Brady supported Brown. He said:

"I've known Antonio for a couple years now. We're pretty closely and we've obviously been teammates. And I would just say I love him, I care about him. And I have a lot of compassion. I have a lot of empathy for the things that are happening in his life. It's a lot of challenges we all face from time to time."

While Brown was bashed on social media and Arians, Brady showed complete support. He added:

"I think the best thing is to have a support system even outside of football because, again, yeah, we are football players, we're athletes. We give everything we can on the field, but we also have lives off the field too. And I'm going to continue to do everything I can to try to be a great friend and be supportive to Antonio for what he's going through."

So when Brown tagged Brady on his IG post with Arians on the other side, the wide receiver wasn't calling him out. He cleared the air just minutes after fans accused him of dragging Brady into the saga. Brown wrote:

“Don’t get it twisted. My brothers have been good to me. From Tom to practice squad, we were a top-level unit,” Brown tweeted on Thursday. “They have been good to me and knew nothing about my talks with coach last week. The team mishandled this situation. They let me down and, more importantly, my teammates.”

Brown blamed the Buccaneers organization for mishandling the situation and the teammates who let him down. The wide receiver also took shots at head coach Arians, who allegedly asked him to play through an ankle injury or be prepared to get cut by the team.

Throughout the entire saga in the last couple of days, both Brady and Brown have spoken highly of each other. Meanwhile, Arians blasted the wide receiver in his latest press conference, putting an end to Brown's journey in Tampa Bay.

