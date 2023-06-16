Antonio Brown is looking for sympathy amidst the loss of his team ownership and is now chosen Michael Jordan to compare himself to. On Thursday, his Arena League team, the Albany Empire were dismissed from the league after he failed to pay dues.

On Friday morning, it was reported that Michael Jordan will be selling his stake as majority owner of the Charlotte Hornets. Brown used this opportunity to compare himself to the NBA great, saying that he and "MJ" received the same hate as owners. While both will no longer be owners of professional sports team, their situations are vastly different.

"Me n MJ get the same hate BLK Ownership 👀 archives"

Jordan selling his team was clearly his personal decision and he has been in good standing as an owner in the NBA. For Brown, on the other hand, it has been a tumultuous few months. He just purchased his stake in the Empire in March, and, my mid-June, his team had been kicked out of the league.

This is also an attempt by Antonio Brown to paint a picture of making others look like the problem. As he has continued to say that the Arena League was the issue not him as an owner.

Why is Michael Jordan selling the Charlotte Hornets?

Sports fans were shocked on Friday morning with the news that Michael Jordan was selling his stake in the Charlotte Hornets. The six-time NBA champion purchased a minority stake in the Hornets in June 2006. He also took over the operations of the team as well.

Front Office Sports @FOS The Charlotte Hornets are worth more than 10x what Michael Jordan paid for the team 13 years ago The Charlotte Hornets are worth more than 10x what Michael Jordan paid for the team 13 years ago 📈 https://t.co/2rkydvNK4J

In February 2010, he became the majority owner of the Charlotte Bobcats, the team changed their moniker in 2013. According to Front Office Sports, he purchased the team for $275 million in 2010. He is now essentially selling the majority stake of the organization for $3 billion.

The reason why the NBA champion has decided to sell remains tight-lipped. But, one thing has been clear, that he will remain a minority stake holder in the team. And, that he will still remain the head of basketball operations for the Hornets as well.

With many speculating that perhaps he sold his majority stake in the team as a business move. Seeing as the profit he made from the sale and that he can focus on other areas of his business ventures.

