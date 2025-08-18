  • home icon
Antonio Brown drops offensive slur aimed at Vikings male cheerleader Louie Conn as practice clip goes viral on X

By Arnold
Published Aug 18, 2025 14:58 GMT
Antonio Brown drops offensive slur aimed at Vikings male cheerleader Louie Conn as practice clip goes viral on X (image credit: getty)

Former NFL star Antonio Brown threw shade at Minnesota Vikings male cheerleader Louie Conn after catching a glimpse of the team practicing its dance routine. Conn, who is one of two male Vikings cheerleaders this season, was in focus when a video of him practicing went viral on social media.

When Brown saw Conn at the Vikings' cheerleading practice, he aimed a dig at the dancer.

"Fa**ot of the Day," Brown tweeted on Sunday.
Brown played 12 years in the NFL and won the Super Bowl with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2021. However, he hasn't played in the league since the 2020 season.

Brown often makes cryptic and offensive comments on X. This time, Conn was the victim of his crude dig.

Minnesota confirmed that Conn and Blaize Shiek will be the two males on its cheerleading squad for this campaign. However, many didn't seem to like the idea.

Last week, Brown shared the exact same tweet for Shiek when he saw a TikTok of the Vikings cheerleader dancing.

Apart from Minnesota, 11 other NFL teams have male cheerleaders on their squad.

Former NFL WR Antonio Brown aimed sly dig at US President in a now-deleted tweet

NFL: Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown - Source: Getty

Antonio Brown took a cheeky dig at U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday. The two leaders met in Alaska on Friday as part of the Pursuing Peace summit.

When Brown saw a picture of Putin and Trump together, he referred to the Jeffrey Epstein controversy that allegedly involves the U.S. President.

"Standing over the bed after an Epstein party admiring their work," Brown tweeted.

The tweet has since been deleted.

Trump and Putin reportedly met to take vital steps toward achieving peace in Ukraine. Although Trump said on Saturday that his talks with Putin “went very well," the two leaders did not reach a ceasefire agreement.

