"Sorry a** chico" - Antonio Brown did not hold back at Baker Mayfield for former Browns star's dig at him over Raiders controversy

Free agent receiver Antonio Brown is not one to hold his tongue. When a thought pops into his head, more often than not, it comes out into the public domain. And it has happened again.

The 34-year-old has again been involved in a little verbal stouch on social media. This time Baker Mayfield is in his cross-hairs. This comes after the quarterback's comments regarding his Raiders stint, which essentially ended before it even began.

Mayfield posted via his Instagram that he was an "undersized walk-on." A fan commented and told him to win games and stop the AB (Antonio Brown) type posts.

The Panthers quarterback replied and said, "You're right, let me call out my teammates and throw a fit about my helmet then go freeze my feet off."

Brown saw this comment and, as expected, went all in on Mayfield.

Brown posted:

"Sorry a$$ Chico keep rolling you ain't done nothing in this league yet the internet the only place you would ever talk too or about me: you know you get beat quick slice u up some humble pie."

Things are certainly heating up between the pair. The unfortunate thing is that we will likely not see them play off against each other either.

Will a team give Brown an NFL chance?

I think we all know the answer to this, don't we? Given that training camp is well underway and that teams are now preparing for their second preseason game, the fact that the 34-year-old is not signed likely tells you all you need to know.

When the Buccaneers took a chance and signed Brown back in 2020, it was thought that he was on his last chance. He was a perfect team player as the Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, but as we know, last year, the wheels came falling off.

He was cut after his now infamous incident against the Jets when he threw his helmet and jersey onto the sideline bench and walked down the tunnel.

Here we sit, mid-August, and still no signs of a team even contemplating signing the receiver. We have likely seen the last of the 34-year-old in the NFL, unless a team gets ravaged by injuries.

It is a shame because, at one point in time, the star receiver was on a Hall of Fame tragectory. Now it looks as if he will simply be lost to the game with everyone's final thoughts being that ugly walkout against the Jets.

