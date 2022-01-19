Antonio Brown's NFT flops big-time, sells for less than $1.48 million of expected valuation

Antonio Brown may be done with football for now, but his on-field antics are still alive within footballing circles or in the world of cryptocurrency and NFTs.

NFTs (non-fungible tokens) are a unit of data stored on a digital ledger (otherwise known as a blockchain), which people can then sell or trade. In this case, someone shot a video of Brown’s notorious on-field, in-game tirade and storm-off and made it into an NFT. Of course, anything can be sold as long as it has a price on it. In Brown’s case, the end price did not meet the initial expectations.

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that Brown’s NFT sold at an auction for approximately $20,000, which is $1.48 million short of the estimated and expected valuation. The NFT is of a video shot at the MetLife Stadium where Brown removed his pads and uniform and angrily exited the field (and the stadium) during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Week 17 game against the New York Jets. The Bucs would end up winning that game 28-24.

Price breakdown of Antonio Brown's unusual NFT

While some might think that this unique NFT of one of the more bizarre events on an NFL field would be worth more, the $20,000 price indicates that the most someone was willing to pay for this NFT was indeed $20,000.

That being said, the actual price was 6 ethereum, a cryptocurrency worth about $20,000 (1 ethereum is roughly $3,000). The NFT was offered up for sale by ViralHog in partnership with ViralHeir.

Antonio Brown’s former team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, advanced to the Divisional Round playoffs and will take on the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday, January 23, 2022. The Buccaneers are already without wide receivers Brown and Chris Godwin, but will look to power their way through the NFC for a consecutive trip to the Super Bowl.

