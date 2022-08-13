"Tell Jerry Jones to call me" - Antonio Brown offers Cowboys a solution for their wide receiver woes

Antonio Brown knows, as well as anyone, that the Dallas Cowboys have had a tough year. It started with a first-game exit from the 2021 playoffs and continued with an exodus of talent. As a result of this, the Super Bowl champion receiver offered his services to the team.

According to TMZ Sports, the wide receiver was asked about his desire to return to the NFL this year. In response, he named an owner he was interested in playing for:

"Tell Jerry Jones to call me... [I haven't spoken to Tom Brady but] tell him I miss the passes. I'm still open!"

He appeared to be reaching out to No. 12 about potentially reuniting with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the statement.

Antonio Brown's career

Miami Dolphins v Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The wide receiver's time in the league began in 2010 when he was drafted in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, according to Pro Football Reference. He initially went under the radar, and his rookie season reflected that. However, he turned heads slowly but surely heading into the 2011 season and eventually hit the ground running.

AB @AB84 I run the block



just like the Lineman I run the block just like the Lineman

Brown earned 1,000 more yards in his second season than his first season, earning 1108 yards and two touchdowns. In 2012, he proved that 2011 was not a monumental fluke, when he earned 787 yards and five touchdowns. Starting in 2013, however, the wide receiver began the stretch of dominance that made him a superstar.

In 2013, Brown posted 1,499 yards and eight touchdowns. In 2014, he beat those numbers by earning 1,698 yards and 13 touchdowns. Once again, in 2015, he earned a new career record by posting 1,834 yards and ten touchdowns. In 2016, he lost 600 yards, which would have spelled doom for most statlines. Instead, he still finished the year with 1,284 yards and 12 touchdowns.

In 2017, Brown earned 1,533 yards and nine touchdowns. The year 2018 would be his final year in which he earned more than 1,000 yards, with 1,297 yards and 15 touchdowns. After 2018, the wide receiver ran out of juice and began the journeyman phase of his career.

In 2019, Brown played just one game for the New England Patriots. In 2020, he landed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, where he spent two seasons. He won a Super Bowl in his first year after earning 483 yards and four touchdowns. In 2021, he earned 545 yards and four touchdowns before leaving the team mid-game.

In a late-season game against the New York Jets, frustrations bubbled over, and he threw a temper tantrum. He took off his shoulder pads and shirt before sauntering off the field. Since then, he hasn't had any luck finding work with any team.

If you use any of the above quotes, please credit TMZ Sports and H/T Sportskeeda.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Windy Goodloe