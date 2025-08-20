Antonio Brown shades Michelle Obama by dragging former first lady into Vikings male cheerleading squad drama

Former NFL star Antonio Brown is known for making controversial statements on social media. This time, he targeted Michelle Obama, former First Lady of the United States.On Tuesday, Brown posted a satirical meme snippet of Barack Obama's wife on X. It showcased Michelle wearing a Minnesota Vikings cheerleading outfit in front of a stadium. The ex-NFL star accompanied the post with a caption trolling Michelle as a man.&quot;Minnesota Vikings add their 3rd male cheerleader to the roster,&quot; Brown wrote.His post comes after the debate taking place in the NFL about the inclusion of more male cheerleaders in the spectrum. The Vikings also found themselves in this drama after announcing two male members to the cheerleading squad.Earlier this month, they shared a post on Instagram announcing the addition of Blaze Shiek and Louie Conn to the squad. They captioned the video:&quot;The next generation of cheer has arrrived.&quot;However, fans weren't too thrilled with the inclusion of male members in the cheerleading department. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThey trolled and criticized the Vikings. who responded to the backlash by doubling down on their decision.&quot;While many fans may be seeing male cheerleaders for the first time in Vikings games, male cheerleaders have been part of previous Vikings teams and have long been associated with collegiate and professional cheerleading,&quot; the statement read as per an article by NBC.&quot;In 2025, approximately one third of NFL teams have male cheerleaders. Every member of the Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders program has an impressive dance background and went through the same rigorous audition process. Individuals were selected because of their talent, passion for dance and dedication to elevating the game day experience.&quot;Antonio Brown hurls slurs at Vikings male cheerleader Louie Conn in viral practice clipIt isn't the first time Antonio Brown trolled the Vikings for adding male members to their cheerleading squad.When a clip of one of the members, Louie Conn, dancing at practice went viral, the former NFL star threw shade at the male cheerleading member, aiming an offensive slur.&quot;F****t of the day,&quot; Brown wrote in the caption.Antonio Brown had the same reaction to the other male member, Blaize Sheik, a week before attacking Louie Conn. Despite the backlash, both are looking to make a statement and start a new era in NFL cheerleading.