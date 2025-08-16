Antonio Brown takes shot at Shohei Ohtani with offensive slur after $240,000,000 million Hawaii real estate lawsuit against Dodgers star

Antonio Brown took a shot at Shohei Ohtani on X (formerly known as Twitter). The former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver quoted an ESPN article about the Dodgers' star and his agent being accused of sabotaging a $240M Hawaii real estate project.Antonio Brown posted an offensive slur on his X account. He wrote,&quot;Ch*** of the Week&quot;.The baseball star and his agent, Nez Balelo, allegedly got a Hawaii real estate investor and broker fired from a $240 million luxury housing development on Hapuna Coast. The duo was allegedly brought in to endorse the project.According to ESPN, the lawsuit was filed in the Hawaii Circuit Court on Friday. It states that Ohtani's agent, Nez Balelo, repeatedly asked for concessions from real estate broker Tomoko Matsumoto and developer Kevin J. Hayes Sr. Eventually, it's alleged that the business partner, Kingsbarn Realty Capital, was told to drop them from the deal.The lawsuit accuses the perennial MLB All-Star and his agent of tortious interference and unjust enrichment. The case is developing, and more details will be apparent in the coming weeks.Antonio Brown poked fun at Shohei Ohtani in 2024This isn't the first time that Antonio Brown came for Shohei Ohtani. On March 25, 2024, Brown took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to poke fun at the Dodgers star.Brown wrote,&quot;First there was bruce Brown and gradey Dick and now…. #CTESPN&quot;His post featured Shohei Ohtani alongside Dodgers teammate Mookie Betts. It referenced the Ohtani and Ippei Mizuhara gambling scandal that was trending at the time. The combination of Ohtani and Betts could be derived from Brown's post.The post came a mere five days after the Los Angeles Dodgers fired Mizuhara. The interpreter is now serving a 57-month prison sentence at Federal Correctional Institution in Allenwood, Pennsylvania. His scheduled release date is July 1, 2029.In the meantime, Shohei Ohtani is having another excellent season with the Dodgers. He's looking to lead the team to yet another deep postseason run and potentially back-to-back World Series wins. Furthermore, the Japanese superstar is among the favorites to win a fourth MVP Award for his prowess in the game.