Are the New York Giants planning to draft a replacement for Daniel Jones in 2022? GM clarifies team's stance 

The New York Giants' trade with the Chicago Bears during the 2021 NFL Draft sparked rumors that the team was ready to move on from quarterback Daniel Jones. While Jones hasn't quite set the stage alight since being traded to the Giants, the general consensus this year is that this is a make-or-break campaign for Daniel Jones.

Giants general manager Dave Gettleman, though, had a little something to say about Jones' future. Gettleman spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon and officially addressed rumors about the Giants' plans heading into 2022.

Are the New York Giants ready to move on from Daniel Jones?

Approaching the 2021 NFL Draft, the New York Giants seemed to have their sights set on drafting Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith. The Philadelphia Eagles decided to take their division rivalry to a whole new level by moving up in the first round to draft Smith. That left the Giants in a predicament.

The Giants then traded first-round picks with the Chicago Bears, a trade which also includes a first-round pick in 2022. The Bears were eager to move up to draft Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields, and the Giants agreed to the trade.

The trade with the Bears caused rumors to swirl that the Giants wanted an extra second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft because they wanted to draft a new quarterback.

During his media appearance at Giants training camp, general manager Dave Gettleman rebuked that theory. He said that it was "not even a thought" when he made the trade with the Bears, and committed to Daniel Jones as the quarterback of the New York Giants.

“We believe in Daniel.” pic.twitter.com/a29Jz0RMPw — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) August 17, 2021

Daniel Jones is entering his third NFL season and his second full season as a starter for the New York Giants. Jones was handed the reins by New York Giants great Eli Manning early in the 2019 season.

Jones threw for over 3,000 yards and 24 touchdowns in 12 starts in his rookie season. The young quarterback saw a slight regression in his play in 2020, throwing for over 2,900 yards and just 11 touchdowns in 14 starts. There were some mitigating factors, though. Jones suffered an injury last season and the Giants lost star running back Saquon Barkley to a torn ACL early in the season.

Daniel Jones: "It's a big year for me. It's a big year for everybody." The Giants quarterback feels if you play in the NFL you're expected to perform. pic.twitter.com/Y6d39Z1Lcl — Jordan Raanan (@JordanRaanan) August 12, 2021

Jones has made questionable throws and plays in his first two seasons, which could account for the 22 career interceptions. But Jones' work ethic and football IQ have shown that he has what it takes to get things done.

The Giants have given Jones and the offense even more targets this season. New York signed Kenny Golladay and used its first-round pick to draft Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney.

