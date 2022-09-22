“Like Robert Sarver, Dan Snyder must go” - Attorneys representing more than 40 Commanders employees urge Roger Goodell to make fair decision

And the plot thickens for Dan Snyder.

It's looking like that's the case as Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury owner Robert Sarver is being forced to sell the teams due to public pressure following accusations of alleged racism and sexism.

Another one bites the dust?

And "another one" doesn’t equate to just Sarver. Rather, Sarver is indirectly putting another target on the back of Washington Commanders owner Dan Synder.

As we all know, the Washington Commanders changed their name from the Washington Redskins, but the "Redskins" name change didn’t stop the heat for Dan Snyder. Rather, his team would also be accused of both “sexual harrassment and assault,” as well as “financial improperties.” This is something that lawyers for over 40 former Commanders employees weren’t afraid to point out.

On Wednesday, Debra Katz and Lisa Banks, the attorneys who are representing the 40+ former Washington Commanders employees, issued a statement on Sarver selling the Suns and Mercury.

“The announcement that Robert Sarver will be selling the Phoenix Suns and the Phoenix Mercury marks an important step in society’s ability to hold owners of professional sports leagues accountable for their actions,” read the statement.

“It is important to note, however, that it was the overwhelming pressure from players, the team’s co-owner, and corporate sponsors that forced accountability for Sarver’s racist and sexist behavior – and not the NBA Commissioner.”

The aim would then switch to Dan Snyder and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

“The NFL Commissioner has similarly failed to take meaningful action in response to the serious allegations of sexual harrassment and assault, as well as financial improprieties, brought against the Washington Commanders and owner Dan Snyder,” the statement continued.

“We now need the NFL community, including players, owners, and corporate sponsors, to demonstrate the same outrage and moral strength as those in the NBA community and force accountability for these egregious actions. Like Robert Sarver, Dan Snyder must go.”

The heat is on Dan Snyder… again

The statement about Dan Snyder and Roger Goodell is referencing when Goodell said, back in June, that he had no authority to take away the Washington Commanders from Snyder. This is in light of allegations of a negative work culture and sexual harrassment by team executives toward female employees.

Then, Goodell testified in front of Congress during a hearing by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform. Goodell would eventually be questioned by Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-Michigan), who asked the commissioner if the NFL is “willing to do more” to hold Snyder accountable.

Originally, Tlaib asked Goodell whether or not he would recommend the removal of Snyder as Commanders owner, but then followed up even more directly with, “Will you remove him?”

“I don’t have the authority to remove him, Congresswoman,” responded Goodell.

According to NFL rules, an owner can only be removed if three-quarters, meaning 24 out of 32, of other league owners vote in favor of doing so. As far as the commissioner, the most power they have in the rulebook is to recommend owners vote in a certain way, but ultimately, it’s up to the owners and what they decide.

According to Goodell, an investigation by attorney Beth Wilkinson changed Washington’s team culture for the better, and Snyder was already “held accountable” for the franchise’s actions and allegations.

Official NFL records state that the league did indeed punish Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders. The team was forced to pay a $10 million fine. Snyder, meanwhile was forced to step away from the Commanders’ day-to-day operations.

