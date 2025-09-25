  • home icon
  • Baker Mayfield's wife Emily hypes up Emeka Egbuka as Bucs rookie stuns in debut season

By Bethany Cohen
Modified Sep 25, 2025 15:39 GMT
33rd Annual Cedars-Sinai Sports Spectacular - Source: Getty
Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily shared her support for Emeka Egbuka.- Source: Getty

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are off to a 3-0 start this season. The Buccaneers have suffered a number of injuries through the first few weeks but, the bright spot has been the emergence of success from rookie wide receiver Emeka Egbuka.

Sports Illustrated shared a list of their top ten NFL rookies through the first three weeks of the season. Emeka Egbuka topped the list as the publication chose him as the best rookie thus far this season. Quarterback Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily Mayfield, celebrated the news of the wide receiver's number one ranking on her own Instagram Story.

Emily Mayfield celebrated wide receiver Emeka Egbuka&#039;s great start to the season. (Photo via Emily Mayfield&#039;s Instagram Story)
In three games so far this season, Emeka Egbuka has 14 receptions for a total of 181 yards and three touchdowns. With veteran wide receiver Mike Evans out with a hamstring injury the next few weeks, Emeka Egbuka should seen even more targets from Mayfield.

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily celebrated Bucs' win with adorable family photos

Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pulled off a gutsy win over the New York Jets on Sunday. It was not only the home opener for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium but, the team also commemorated their 50th season with the iconic creamsicle jerseys.

Baker Mayfield's wife, Emily shared a carousel of photos on Instagram, celebrating the team's 3-0 start to the season. The first photo was a photo of their daughter Kova wearing her very own creamsicle Tampa Bay Buccaneers jersey.

In another photo, the Buccaneers' quarterback met up with Emily Mayfield and daughter Kova during pregame warmups. The family of three all matching in their orange and white color scheme for the game.

"3-0 ❤️"-Emily Mayfield captioned the Instagram post.

Tampa Bay's Chase McLaughlin's 36-yard field goal secured the 39-27 win over the New York Jets to advance the team to a 3-0 record. Despite the success Tampa Bay has had over the last five seasons, the Bucs haven't started a season with a 3-0 record since 2005.

