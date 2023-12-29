Baker Mayfield's wife Emily hypes QB as Comeback Player of the Year race with Joe Flacco, Damar Hamlin heats up

When quarterback Baker Mayfield signed as a free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in March 2023, he was looking for a fresh start. He had a tumultuous end to his tenure with the Cleveland Browns and then an unsuccessful season with the Carolina Panthers where he lost his starting job.

Not only did he get a fresh start, but he is also being considered for a top NFL award: Comeback Player of the Year.

Baker's wife, Emily re-shared a post on Instagram of the ESPN account predicting the quarterback as a possible contender for the award. Emily and Baker Mayfield were tagged in the post by Max Homa, who is a rising star in the PGA.

Mayfield's bounce-back season is just another milestone to celebrate for the couple. Baker and Emily Mayfield recently announced that they are expecting their first child, a daughter, in early April 2024.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback will have tough competition for the 'Comeback Player of the Year' award. Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was already considered a contender for the honor after his remarkable recovery following his cardiac arrest last season.

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, who was a free agent until last month, has now led the Browns to just their second playoff appearance in over two decades. The odds of Flacco clinching the honor have also skyrocketed.

Will the Bucs sign QB Baker Mayfield to a long-term deal?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were left with a hole in their roster and questions to answer when Tom Brady retired in March. While the Bucs drafted former Gators quarterback Kyle Trask in 2021, the team wasn't ready to start him just yet. Tampa Bay took a chance and signed Mayfield to a one-year deal.

That allowed the team to see what the quarterback was capable of doing despite dealing with various injuries throughout the last few seasons. It also prevented a major financial responsibility if things didn't turn out well.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are now just one win away from securing their consecutive NFC South division title. The success of the offense is due to Baker Mayfield's ability to work first-year offensive coordinator, Dave Canales' offensive scheme.

Mayfield has thrown for 3,598 yards, 26 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions this season and has a QB rating of 96.2.

Earlier this week, rumors circulated that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are interested in signing Mayfield to a long-term contract this offseason. It appears the Super Bowl LV champions may have found their new quarterback.