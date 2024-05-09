Baker Mayfield's wife Emily shares first glimpse of daughter Kova's face on Mother's Day

In April, Baker Mayfield and his wife Emily welcomed their daughter Kova Jade into the world. The couple was over the moon, Emily sharing constant updates with followers and well-wishers.

Celebrating Mother's Day with her month-old baby, Emily decided to reveal their baby girl's face for the first time, posting Kova's images on her Instagram story.

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily shares photo of baby girl Kova Jade on Mother's Day (From: @emilywmayfield)

Emily was laying down on the bed with Kova, looking at her while someone else snapped the photo.

"In honor of Mother's Day, share your first picture with your baby".

The very first photo Emily shared featured Kova, their dog, and Baker Mayfield.

"My heart could explode at any minute, I swear. Bake was born to be a dad".

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were quick to welcome the latest member of their family:

"Welcome to the Krewe, Kova Jade Mayfield."

Emily has been excited to raise their daughter, often referring to Baker as a 'girl dad.'

"Baby girl joined us Tuesday night just before 7:30 pm. She is truly everything we prayed for, and more. We're enjoying life as a family of 4 - Fergus is so gentle & curious, Daddy is so smitten, and Mama wants to pause time & make these days last forever. Kova Jade Mayfield," Emily wrote in another post.

Baker Mayfield and Emily weren't ready just yet to show their baby girl's face

Shortly after Kova's birth, Emily did a Q&A session on Instagram. She talked about her pregnancy story, about Baker as a father and addressed a doubt about revealing Kova's face.

Baker Mayfield's wife Emily on why they haven't revealed baby Kova's face yet (From: @emilywmayfield IG)

"Do you plan to show Kovas face?" the question read.

Admitting that they're trying to enjoy their time as a family of four, she wrote:

"TBD. Right now we're soaking up all of our firsts as a family of 4," Emily wrote. "For now, I want to keep her private from the world, but who knows where my comfort level will be with time".

Currently enjoying the NFL offseason, Baker and Emily will continue to share special moments with their daughter on social media.

