The NFL offseason is in full swing. For many players, it is a time for rest, relaxation or even learning the playbook, but for Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield, he is doing something a whole lot better.

He is celebrating his four-year anniversary with his wife Emily. They enjoyed a getaway before training camp begins in a few weeks.

Emily shared photos of the couple's time at Terranea Resort in Southern California on her Instagram page.

Emily wrote:

"Happy 4 year anniversary to my sweet husband. These last few years we have grown in so many ways, and I am SO proud of where we are in our marriage. What a fun way to ring in #4! And thanks @terranearesort for the getaway we so badly needed! 💙 I love you @bakermayfield."

As we can see the couple is clearly enjoying their anniversary as they lounge around and take some time away from what will no doubt be a hectic time when they return to Tampa Bay.

Baker Mayfield fighting for Buccaneers starting job

After starting on the Carolina Panthers roster last season, Mayfield found himself on the Los Angeles Rams roster after playing just seven games with the Panthers.

While Baker's 1-3 record for the Rams doesn't look good, we all remember his first game for the Rams. He led them to an unlikely victory, after signing with the team just two days before their game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Now, Mayfield is on another team in the Buccaneers and is in a battle with Kyle Trask for the starting role.

From all accounts, both quarterbacks had their moments at OTAs and minicamp, but the "proper stuff" begins in a few weeks when the pads come on. Head coach Todd Bowles will have a decision to make.

Will he go with the veteran Baker Mayfield, who is now a known commodity in the NFL, or will he see what he has in Trask, who has only played one game for Tampa Bay (zero starts and went 3/9 for 23 yards)?

It will be an interesting battle, but right now, Baker Mayfield isn't worried about that; he is enjoying celebrating his anniversary with his wife.

